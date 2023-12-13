VB Council OKs sponsorships for 2 new Oceanfront festivals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is sponsoring two new festivals set to take place in 2024 at the Oceanfront.

Virginia Beach City Council approved the sponsorships on Tuesday night as part of their consent agenda.

The first will be run by Audacy, the radio company who proposed festival for October of this year was nixed due to logistical issues. It’s still expected to be a mix of contemporary pop and hip-hop/R&B, the latter of which council wanted to make sure was included.

Virginia Beach presentation says Something in the Water 2024 will be in October

Council is giving Audacy the same sponsorship amount they had pledged for the October festival, $250,000, to help with advertising.

The 2024 Audacy festival is slated for April 26-28, which is typically the time slot for Something in the Water, but WAVY learned Pharrell Williams’ festival could now be held in October instead.

Council also approved $300,000 upfront sponsorship on Tuesday for a reggae festival planned from May 31-June 2 by Imgoing.

The agreement also allows organizers to keep all admissions and meal taxes that are earned in the festival footprint, similar to what was approved for Something in the Water.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.