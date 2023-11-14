VB judge throws out assault charge against ex-police officer

TechCrunch

Fossil fuel giant Exxon is betting its U.S. lithium operation will power a new generation of electric cars. The U.S. has hundreds of thousands of tons of "recoverable" lithium, which could go to use in batteries for cars, handhelds and renewable energy storage, a 2021 U.S. Geological Survey said. The Biden administration is pushing for more lithium mines, despite opposition from indigenous and environmental groups, and now Exxon is committing to drilling it out of the ground in Arkansas.