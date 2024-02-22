VB mother faces new murder charge in daughter’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was hit with another murder charge following a recent direct indictment.

Leandra Ann Andrade faces three charges, including second-degree murder, after she was accused of killing her two-year-old daughter at a hotel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in August 2022.

Previously: Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

The second-degree murder charge was an upgrade after the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney requested it following the medical examiner’s ruling that classified Andrade’s daughter’s death as a homicide.

Andrade’s 2-year-old daughter, Lanoix, was found dead at the Cutty Sark Motel on Atlantic Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2022.

A copy of the search warrant showed that police seized an empty pill container, a glass bottle with powder, a laptop, two cell phones, several flash drives and other items from Andrade’s hotel room Aug. 1.

Andrade, besides facing a second-degree murder charge, also faces charges of aggravated murder — victim under 14-years-old and abuse child, serious injury. The aggravated murder — victim under 14-years-old is a new charge.

Her case is scheduled to go to trial in Virginia Beach Circuit Court April 9.

