VBG Group AB (publ)'s (STO:VBG B) Analyst Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on VBG Group AB (publ) (STO:VBG B) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from VBG Group's single analyst is for revenues of kr3.0b in 2020, which would reflect a chunky 19% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 51% to kr5.85 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of kr3.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr11.62 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about VBG Group's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 19% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 27% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that VBG Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for VBG Group. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking the analyst is a lot more bearish on VBG Group, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for VBG Group going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

