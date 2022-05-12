Is VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is VBI Vaccines's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, VBI Vaccines had US$29.5m of debt, up from US$15.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$101.3m in cash, leading to a US$71.8m net cash position.

A Look At VBI Vaccines' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that VBI Vaccines had liabilities of US$34.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$30.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$101.3m in cash and US$2.87m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$39.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that VBI Vaccines is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that VBI Vaccines has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VBI Vaccines's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since VBI Vaccines doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is VBI Vaccines?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that VBI Vaccines had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$55m and booked a US$73m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$71.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for VBI Vaccines (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

