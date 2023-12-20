VBPD investigating crash involving pedestrians on Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a crash involving pedestrians on Virginia Beach Boulevard and Little Neck Road.

Police say eastbound traffic will be closed to one lane from Little Neck Road to King Richard Drive.

Those planning on traveling in that area are asked to find alternate routes.

We are working working to learn more about this situation.

