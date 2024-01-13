VBPD: Man shot at Central Shore 101

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Central Shore 101. Once on the scene, officers found shell casings and property damage.

About an hour later, a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital hurt from this shooting. Police say the man was treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.

This case is still under investigation.

