VBPD: Officers respond to dispute call, shoot man after he presented a gun

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man that was shot by officers while they were responding to dispute call in Virginia Beach was identified as 32-year-old Brian Besecker, police said.

Previous Coverage: VB Police: Officer shoots, injures man at Riverfront Ct. apartment

On Jan. 12, shortly after 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Riverfront Court about a dispute in progress, police said.

Officers knocked on the door and declared themselves, police said. A man opened the door with a firearm, and two officers discharged their weapons and shot him, police said.

They provided life-saving measures until Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS took over and transported the man to the hospital.

He is currently in serious, but stable condition, and the gun was recovered from the scene.

Besecker has been charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of domestic assault. Additional charges could be pending.

The officers involved were unharmed and placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

