VC Firm Pantera's 2023 Crypto Forecast Says the Future Is DeFi

Brandy Betz
·3 min read

Crypto-focused venture capital firm Pantera Capital, which has about $3.8 billion in assets under management, has summed up its 2023 forecast, and the future is decentralized finance (DeFi).

The bear market that emerged early last year was worsened by a wave of headline-grabbing exploits and bankruptcies, including the implosion of multibillion-dollar centralized exchange FTX and last week’s filing by crypto lender Genesis, a sister company of CoinDesk’s.

“Pantera has managed blockchain funds through three previous ‘crypto winters’,” noted Pantera CEO and co-Chief Investment Officer Dan Morehead in the forward of his investor letter, titled “The Year Ahead.”

“Each one had supposedly catastrophic events. For example, when Mt. Gox went down, it represented 85% market share – much larger than FTX today,” Morehead continued. “Blockchain is going to change the world. It will certainly survive these issues.”

2023 crypto market outlook

“Looking forward, I think it seems fairly evident that the historical arc of the world’s financial rails will end up as blockchain-based systems using smart contracts. The real questions are how we get there and what needs to happen to get there,” wrote Pantera co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug in a section of the letter.

He noted that scalability systems have brought transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain to under 10 cents. He expects that future upgrades to Ethereum and protocol extensions for layer 2 scalability systems will further push transaction fees down to around 1 cent, which would help decentralized exchanges compete with the larger centralized exchanges.

Krug sees the “end state” of crypto as a world where the “average person will have apps on their phone that give them access to DeFi, where they’ll be able to engage in financial transactions without banks/brokers, with lower fees, global liquidity and markets operating 24/7.” However, Krug wrote, achieving this end state requires solutions to a number of current problems that break down into two categories: increasing liquidity in DeFi and making DeFi easier to use, particularly for those new to crypto.

Regarding liquidity, Krug said it’s important to get more institutional capital into DeFi in the form of more federal- or state-regulated custodians that directly support using Ethereum. Another method would be to aggregate liquidity across multiple chains, layer 2s and liquidity pools on those chains, which would allow apps to essentially scan for the best price and execution after users submit a trade. Such aggregation, however, would require building secure cross-chain bridges – which might seem like a lofty goal after the wave of exploits to such bridges in 2022.

As for usability issues in DeFi, Krug said they have gotten better but there is still room for improvement with crypto wallets in particular. Simplified user experience, or UX, design, elimination of trading fees having to be paid in ether (ETH) regardless of the asset being traded and better fiat on-ramps are all listed as important improvements.

Pantera Capital General Partner Paul Veradittakit outlined his 2023 predictions in a CoinDesk article in December, and forecast increased investments in DeFi, Ethereum scalability technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Read more: Crypto Funding Plunged in 2022, but VC Head Sees Areas of Opportunity for 2023

Recommended Stories

  • New York Regulators Warn Crypto Companies Against Commingling Customer Funds

    The New York Department of Financial Services released a set of guidelines for safeguarding digital assets.

  • Steven Soderbergh Presents Blockchain Award to NFT-Funded Film ‘Calladita’

    Innovative film funding took center stage at the Film3 on the Mountain conference, held during Sundance.

  • Microsoft to Deepen OpenAI Partnership, Invest Billions in ChatGPT Creator

    The move is set to substantially bolster the software giant’s relationship with OpenAI, the startup behind the viral chatbot.

  • Sullivan & Cromwell To Continue Representing FTX in Bankruptcy Proceedings Despite Controversy

    A bankruptcy court judge in Delaware has given New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell the green light to continue representing FTX during its bankruptcy proceedings. CoinDesk regulation reporter Cheyenne Ligon discusses the recent controversy about the white-shoe law firm's potential conflicts of interest. Plus, the latest on FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's recent online posts.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain's Shares Climb After Regaining Nasdaq Listing

    The miner gained compliance to continue listing on Nasdaq after the minimum bid for its stock surpassed $1 for the last 10 consecutive days.

  • Tech’s Ferocious Rally Raises Bar for Earnings as Red Flags Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- US tech shares are trouncing a broad market rally to start the year, a source of concern for some traders bracing for the sector’s worst earnings slump since 2016.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellTh

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at new-year highs as tech leads gains

    The Nasdaq Composite led stocks to a higher finish Monday, building on a bounce from late last week as investors awaited a stream of corporate results and weighed the outlook for Federal Reserve rate hikes and the prospects for an economic soft landing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 254.07 points, or 0.8%, to close at 33,629.56, after gaining 407 points at its session high. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each posted their highest finish since Dec. 2, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Home-sale prices have slumped 10% in San Francisco over the past year, Redfin says. But it’s not the only city where real-estate values are falling.

    The report by Redfin (RDFN) which tracked home-sale prices for the four weeks ending Jan. 15, found that the median price of a house sold in the U.S. was up 0.9% from a year ago, at $350,250. Prices of homes sold fell on a year-over-year basis in 18 of the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S., with San Francisco leading the way. In San Francisco, selling prices were down 10.1% from a year earlier, Redfin said.

  • 10 Meme Stocks Are Soaring Again (AMC And GameStop Aren't On Top)

    Here we go again: Meme stocks are taking off. But the big winners are a somewhat different group this time — and are beating the S&P 500.

  • Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis optimistic it can resolve creditor disputes

    A lawyer for the bankrupt Genesis Global Capital said on Monday that the cryptocurrency lender had some confidence it could resolve its disputes with creditors this week, with a goal of emerging from Chapter 11 by late May. Sean O'Neal, the lawyer, spoke at a hearing in Manhattan bankruptcy court to consider "first-day" motions for Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lending business owned by Barry Silbert's venture capital firm Digital Currency Group. The filing followed the bankruptcies since last July of crypto lenders BlockFi, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital.

  • Citi Says Market Upside Appears Limited, but These 2 Stocks Have More Room to Run

    Given the current macroeconomic backdrop, the S&P 500 has little room for further gains. That is the opinion of the analysts at Citi, who in a recent note claimed the bellwether index is reaching a valuation level that will stunt further upside. Going by present rates and various “macro inputs” like growth and inflation, the high end of Citi’s fair value framework suggests an S&P 500 price-to earnings multiple of 18.5x. With the S&P 500’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio currently hovering near

  • Small-cap companies are going after naked short sellers in growing numbers: ‘It’s the biggest risk to the health of today’s public markets’

    A growing number of small-cap companies are announcing plans to go after naked short sellers, claiming their stocks are being artificially depressed by illegal trading activity. Verb Technology Co. Inc. (VERB) , a provider of interactive video-based sales apps with operations in Newport, California and Lehi, Utah, said Monday it was joining education company Genius Group Ltd. (GNS) e-scooter and e-bike maker Helbiz (HLBZ) and Creatd Inc. (CRTD) which aims to unlock creativity for creators, brands and consumers, in coming up with measures to ensure “greater integrity in the capital markets,” as Chief Executive Rory J. Cutai said in a statement. Genius Group got the ball rolling last week when it said it had appointed a former F.B.I. director to lead a task force investigating alleged illegal trading in its stock that it first disclosed in early January.

  • Rivian’s chief lobbyist to depart; stock is up nearly 11%

    Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) said Monday that Jim Chen, vice president of public policy, is planning to leave the EV maker, the latest executive departure at the company. A Rivian spokesperson told MarketWatch it was a “mutual agreement between Jim and Rivian,” and that Chen wanted to spend more time with family and that he would stay on for a number of weeks to ensure a smooth transition. The stock has lost 72% in the last 12 months, compared with losses of around 9% for the S&P 500 index (SPX) and as Rivian missed production targets earlier in the year.

  • ‘Bitcoin Has Started a New Bull Market.’ The Next Key Price Level to Watch.

    With Bitcoin prices up more than 30% in two weeks, crypto traders are turning more optimistic. Watch for a surge to $25,000 in the short term.

  • This Recession Indicator Hasn't Been Wrong in 56 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    For most investors, last year served as a reminder that the stock market doesn't move up in a straight line -- even if 2021 made us believe it did. The start of a new year brings with it new opportunity for the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), to break out of their respective bear markets.

  • SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it

    Farmington State Bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans until FTX revealed an $11.5 million stake last year.

  • Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

    Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.

  • This Dividend King Is Crushing the Market: These 2 Competitors Are Better Buys

    Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has a pretty solid long-term record and has been a big winner during the recent bear market. But Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall think its two competitors, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY), are likely to be better investments going forward.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Each of the major market indexes fell victim to a bear market. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.9%, the S&P 500 tumbled 19.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 33%, marking the trio's worst combined performance since 2008 during the Great Recession.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Jump 51% in 2023, and Here's the Growth Stock to Buy Now

    The performance of the technology sector is often measured by the Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which is home to 100 of the largest tech companies listed in the U.S. It was established in 1985, and since then, it has delivered a positive annual return 78% of the time, which makes a losing year relatively rare. This current bear market is somewhat unique. The Fed would rather the inflation rate was closer to the 2% target.