VC not only survived, but thrived in 2020

The venture capital industry successfully adjusted to the new normal, and even thrived, after an initial period of pandemic paralysis.

Why it matters: Many feared the crisis would wreck large swaths of startups. Instead, 2020 birthed a new cohort of companies shaping how we live and work in entirely new ways — especially since they matured during a period of societal shifts.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Flashback: On March 5 of last year, VC firm Sequoia Capital sent a memo predicting that COVID-19 "is the black swan of 2020" and that companies need to brace themselves and "question every assumption."

The firm didn’t necessarily recommend drastic moves or layoffs, but did issue a strong nudge to "reassess," according to partner Roelof Botha.

"It will take considerable time — perhaps several quarters — before we can be confident that the virus has been contained," Sequoia wrote. "It will take even longer for the global economy to recover its footing."

Reality check: The black swan swam on by.

"I think what couldn’t have been predicted is the swiftness and extent of the government response," Botha tells Axios.

"Consumer pocketbooks were lined way better than we assumed. ... People have money so we see it in the [Square] Cash app and we see it in the [Square] seller business," adds Botha, who's on the fintech company's board.

By the numbers: Venture capital investing had a record year (more than $130 billion), besting even the height of the dot-com boom, per the MoneyTree report.

However, the number of deals (6,305) didn't reach the exuberance of 2000's 8,803 venture investments.

The new reality: VCs are continuing a lot of their pandemic-era "Zoom investing."

"Despite all the hoopla, I remain surprised by how normal deals felt after just a month or two of settling into remote processes," explains Inspired Capital principal Chris Brown.

Another byproduct has been deal-making velocity. Costanoa Ventures principal Amy Cheetham says that routinely, if she meets a company on a Thursday, she’s expected to make a decision by Monday.

Yes, but: The in-person element isn’t going away entirely — whether for due diligence or among VC firm colleagues.

Story continues

"Being willing/able to travel to meet folks during the past few months (including internationally) was also a nice way to stand out on competitive deals," says Full In Partners managing director Elodie Dupuy. "Building a close relationship with entrepreneurs is the best way to win deals, and meeting them in person is the best way to do that."

Sequoia's team is still allowed to largely work from home, but Botha points out that the firm still values in-person brainstorming sessions. In fact, its "black swan memo" was born during one of them, he adds.

The bottom line: Venture capital braced for the worst, but instead got the best.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free