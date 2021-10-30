How VCs are adapting to meet an increasingly global startup market

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Good morning my dear friends, I trust you are well. It’s the weekend! Here’s hoping you are going to consume more sugar in the next few days than your doctor would approve of. After all, we all die in the end. And on that encouraging note, let’s get to work!

TechCrunch’s recurring coverage of venture capital trends has taken on an increasingly global tilt as the startup market has expanded to fill every geography. Hence our ramping coverage of India’s startup scene, not to mention our increasing focus on the startups coming out of the African continent.

With so many startups raising so very much money, it can be hard to keep it all straight. But we’re not the only organization with its eyes on upstart technology companies busy adapting to the new global startup reality. Venture capitalists are as well.

We’ve seen VCs shake up their operations to better suit a flat world for technology innovation in recent years. Larger funds with more partners to spread focus, for example, or the creation of country- or region-specific funds.

White Star is one such firm with an increasingly broad focus. The venture group recently closed its third fund, a $360 million vehicle, and TechCrunch caught up with founder Eric Martineau-Fortin a few days back. But instead of chatting about valuations, or sectors, we mostly talked about geographies.

Martineau-Fortin lives in Guernsey, a small island that sits roughly between France and the United Kingdom. Residing between two major landmasses is fitting for the investor, as his firm’s first fund focused on the United States and Europe, roughly splitting investments between the two.

White Star’s second fund expanded its geographical purview to include a modest Asia focus as well. The group’s third fund will split roughly 40/40/20 between America, Europe and Asia, Martineau-Fortin said.

Notably, the group doesn’t actively pursue the Indian market. Which stood out, given how much capital is flowing into the country, but White Star keeps its focus more on the South Korean and Japanese markets, so it can invest in Asia more broadly while not putting India atop its list.

I riffed with Martineau-Fortin about other markets. He had rather positive things to say about Brazil’s startup scene — not a huge surprise with Nubank’s IPO in the offing — and Mexico. More simply, the Latin American venture capital market is respected even by investors that don’t have a focus there.

The world’s venture market remains uneven, despite some flattening. The United States saw $72.3 billion in total VC activity in Q3 2021, per CB Insights data. Asia as a whole saw $50.2 billion. Europe managed $24.2 billion, and Latin America just $5.3 billion. That means that there’s likely arbitrage out there for the investor willing to add new time zones to their mix.

Looking ahead, White Star could split its investment focus into thirds among the U.S., Europe and Asia. I wonder if that will become a normal split in time. After all, the internet is everywhere at once — sans North Korea, China and a few other markets — so why not put capital into companies, well, everywhere?

The future of consumer investing

Taking a hard right turn this morning, let’s talk about consumer investing in the United Kingdom.

I promise I am going somewhere with this!

The Exchange caught up with Freetrade this week, auspicious timing as our call came in the wake of Robinhood’s poor earnings report. As a reminder, Robinhood shares fell after the company announced a sharp sequential-quarterly revenue decline, falling active users and slim figures on total funded accounts.

The short answer to what happened from Q2 2021 to Q3 2021 at Robinhood is that crypto trading fell off a cliff on its platform, leading to a lackluster revenue result. The company’s Q4 is forecasted to be even smaller than its Q3. Not good!

I expected the Robinhood results to prove indicative of what Freetrade was seeing amongst its own user base. But, per the company’s CEO Adam Dodds, nothing of the sort. Indeed, the company recently announced that it has reached one million users, but more importantly that it has secured 110,000 new funded accounts thus far in October. That’s a huge portion of the company’s aggregate user base in a single month!

That hardly bearish fact in hand, Dodds doesn't see Freetrade’s core market of the U.K. as nearly tapped out, and the company has expansion plans involving Canada, Australia and more coming in the next few months. Along with, yes, crypto trading.

The other difference of note between Robinhood and Freetrade, apart from their presently disparate user growth figures, is that the latter company doesn’t engage in payment for order flow. Instead, Dodds explained, the company makes money from subscriptions, a small slice of FX transactions and interest on held user cash.

The subscription element is key to the company’s long-term value, I reckon. Why? Because recurring software revenues are investor catnip, and Dodds said that something akin to a quarter of folks opt to pony up for the paid version of its service.

If that ratio holds up — or merely experiences modest declines — Freetrade could build a huge software business. Given just how much more penetration the startup anticipates in its home market, let alone foreign shores, there’s money to be made. More when Freetrade raises again.

— Alex

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dortmund hope injured Haaland can play again this year

    The hip injury suffered by Erling Braut Haaland is expected to sideline the star striker for several more weeks, with his club Borussia Dortmund hoping he can still play again this year.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S., EU agree to resolve Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say

    The United States and European Union are expected this weekend to announce a deal to resolve a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs imposed in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, easing a major transatlantic trade irritant, six people familiar with the agreement said. Three of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to mend fences with European allies following Trump's presidency to more broadly confront China's state-driven economic practices that led to Beijing building massive excess steelmaking capacity that has flooded global markets.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset class will be crucial during the 'dramatic reckoning'

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    The market might be back at all-time highs right now, but the best returns will develop over the long term.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityI

  • Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

    Kinder Morgan's slow and steady business model is centered on creating shareholder value through dividends, not high growth. As with most dividend stocks, the success of that strategy will depend on whether the company can continue to fund and raise its payouts over time without taking away too much of the cash it requires to run its business. Let's see if Kinder Morgan fits this criterion and is worth buying today.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • 3 Disruptive Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Investors who have observed soaring prices in technology stocks throughout history should look to these three companies for the next generation of innovation.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    Trouble may be brewing on Wall Street, but that's actually great news for opportunistic long-term investors.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • 3 Foundational Stocks for a Future-Proof Portfolio

    No matter what the coming decades bring, you can expect these companies to prosper and make their shareholders richer.