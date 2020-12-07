VCSEL Market Size USD 2996.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VCSEL Market is segmented by Product type (Single Mode, Multi Mode), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Data Center, Automotive, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Military). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics & Electrical Category.

Valuates Reports
Valuates Reports

The global VCSEL market size is projected to reach USD 2996.8 Million by 2026, from USD 1730.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of VCSEL market size are, increasing applications of VCSELs in data communication, growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones, technological advancements, increasing interest of OEMs to adopt VCSELs in consumer devices, and the use of VCSELs in the LiDAR systems.

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_VCSEL

TRENDS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF VCSEL MARKET SIZE

Due to high bandwidth and low cost, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are used in data centers to meet the high data capacity requirements of short-range optical communication systems. VCSELs are largely deployed in optical fiber data transmission in data centers. The rapid growth of the internet and cloud computing applications, which are driving data centers to upgrade their links, is expected to drive the growth of VCSELs' market size.

Rapid adoption in the 3D sensing and gesture recognition technologies in consumer electronics is expected to increase the growth of the VCSEL market size. Gesture recognition technology has been commonly used in various consumer products, such as tablet PCs. Technology improves touchscreen capabilities by allowing users to make movements at a remote venue, regardless of the location of the computer. For this application, the stability of the wavelength over the entire operating temperature spectrum of the optical source is critical for indirect noise reduction in the received signal.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-vcsel

VCSEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest VCSEL market share, followed by Europe. In 2016, the U.S. dominated the market in North America; similarly, the rest of Europe, except the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, led the overall market in the European region.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the lucrative opportunities provided by countries such as China, India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and other countries. These countries have adopted VCSEL solutions due to the growth in mobile penetration and cloud deployment of small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Region

  • North America,

  • Europe,

  • Asia-Pacific,

  • South America,

  • Middle East & Africa.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_VCSEL

VCSEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Data Center

  • Commercial & Industrial

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Military.

Key Companies:

  • Finisar

  • Lumentum

  • Broadcom

  • Philips Photonics

  • II-VI

  • IQE

  • AMS

  • Vixarinc

  • Santec

  • Vertilas

  • Coherent

  • TT Electronics

  • Newport

  • Neophotonics.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12Q386&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12Q386&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

VCSEL for Data Communication Market size is expected to reach USD 358.41 Million by 2027 from USD 120.52 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.54% from 2020 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of VCSEL for Data Communication Market size are rapid growth in the demand for wireless technologies, advancements in wireless communication technologies.

Single-Mode VCSEL Market is segmented by type Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), Others, by application Consumer Electronics, Data Center, Automotive, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Military and by various regions.

Multi-Mode VCSEL Market

Flip-chip VCSEL Market is segmented by type Single Mode, Multi-Mode, by application Face Recognition, Power Electronics, Illumination, Optical Fiber Communication and by various regions.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) VCSEL Market

Indium Phosphide (InP) VCSEL Market

Click Here To Find More Similar Reports On VCSEL Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports
sales@valuates.com
For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225
For IST Call +91-8040957137
WhatsApp : +91 9945648335
Website: https://reports.valuates.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports
Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vcsel-market-size-usd-2996-8-million-by-2026-at-cagr-9-6--valuates-reports-301187363.html

SOURCE Valuates Reports

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

    An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.

  • Iran's activity at sea 'cautious' and 'respectful,' U.S. admiral says

    Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, and the future of the relationship between the two countries is unclear amid the presidential transition, but things are looking calm at sea for the moment, The Associated Press reports.Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, the top U.S. Navy official in the Middle East who oversees the 5th fleet in Bahrain, said Sunday that the U.S. has "achieved an uneasy deterrence" with Iran in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea, where both navies operate. "That uneasy deterrence is exacerbated by world events and by events along the way," he said at the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "But I have found Iranian activity at sea to be cautious and circumspect and respectful, to not risk unnecessary miscalculation or escalation at sea."Iran over the last few years has seized or attacked tankers at sea, but Paparo suggested those actions look like they're on the way out, a markedly different view from his predecessor Vice Adm. James Mallow, who told journalists in August that Iran's maritime activites were "reckless and provocative." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers

  • Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will make the first visit by a pope to Iraq next March, the Vatican said on Monday, a risky four-day trip that has eluded his predecessors. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, who turns 84 next week, will visit the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. The trip, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, is planned for March 5-8, Bruni said.

  • Venezuela heads to polls in parliamentary election with Juan Guaidó boycotting the vote

    Venezuelans headed to the polls in parliamentary elections that will almost certainly give control of the institution to President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, is seeking to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaido is boycotting the vote. And several nations, including the U.S. and European Union, have already declared the vote a sham. "How's Maduro's fraud going?" Guaido tweeted, showing pictures of an empty polling place. "Failed." Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates - including his son and wife - promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions. "There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention," Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. "We say: Votes yes - war no, bullets no."

  • Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue

    The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, an effort initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the school. Around 9:45 a.m., a crane plucked the statue, which some cadets were required to salute until several years ago, off its base and slowly hoisted it away at the public military college in Lexington. VMI's board voted to remove the statue in late October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • China's senior diplomat hopes U.S. policy on China can 'return to objectivity'

    China's relations with the United States hit rock bottom during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by new leadership when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January. Speaking to a group of business leaders from U.S. firms, Wang, who is China's state councillor and foreign minister, said both countries should respect each other's history, core interests and "the systems and paths chosen by our people" when managing differences and conflicts. "China and the U.S. can totally cooperate on areas such as managing the pandemic, economy recovery and climate change," Wang added.

  • U.S. government funding runs out Friday, and Congress will likely punt

    The federal government's funding authorization runs out on Friday, President Trump has threatened to veto a must-pass defense authorization bill, and pressure is building on Congress to approve its first major COVID-19 relief legislation since April. "The coming days will require bicameral, bipartisan coordination and some buy-in from the outgoing White House to avoid a complete debacle," Politico's Burgess Everett reports, and as Congress faces this lame-duck "hell week," Trump is mostly focusing on "his flailing legal and political attempts to overturn the election."The most promising prospect for success is the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which the House will vote on Tuesday and appears likely to get veto-proof majorities in both chambers. A bipartisan group of senators is still hammering out a $908 billion COVID-19 package that House Democratic leaders have endorsed as a good starting point. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is "noncommittal," Politico reports, and "Trump is always a question mark."House Democrats have passed two relief packages since the summer, while the Senate has approved none. The bipartisan Senate group has come to agreement on funding for state and local governments, Politico's Playbook reports. but "they are hung up on liability overhaul" and "all eyes are on McConnell" for a second round of direct checks to Americans, a provision with "new urgency" from Republican negotiators as well as most Democrats.Congress will likely pass a weeklong stopgap spending bill, keeping funding at current levels while allowing negotiators to iron out an omnibus spending package financing the federal government through September. If no omnibus deal emerges before Dec. 18, Congress will probably pass a three-month continuing resolution. "The Senate is targeting roughly Dec. 18 as its adjournment date, and McConnell is still looking to confirm nominees this week," Everett reports.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Indonesia receives first COVID vaccine from China's Sinovac

    Indonesia received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine from China on Sunday, President Joko Widodo said, as the government prepares a mass inoculation programme. Jokowi, as the president is widely known, said in an online briefing that the Southeast Asian country received 1.2 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a vaccine Indonesia has been testing since August. Late-stage trials of the Sinovac vaccine are also under way in Brazil and Turkey, with interim results on efficiency from Brazil expected by mid-December.

  • The bipartisan $908 billion COVID-19 stimulus plan doesn't include new $1,200 checks for Americans, and senators say the checks can be agreed to only after Biden takes office

    The latest stimulus plan doesn't include checks for Americans. Senators say Biden will need to negotiate to make them part of new relief in January.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.