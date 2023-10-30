VCSO: 61-year-old man dies while in custody at Vanderburgh County jail

EVANSVILLE — A 61-year-old man incarcerated at the Vanderburgh County jail died Monday morning after a confinement officer found them in distress and ultimately unresponsive in a cell, officials said.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office publicly disclosed the death Monday afternoon, though it did not publicly identify the person who died. According to a news release, Sheriff Noah Robinson said "no foul play is suspected," but per VCSO policy the Indiana State Police will conduct the death investigation.

The incident occurred in Housing Unit B1, the sheriff's office said. Within the unit, a confinement officer reportedly encountered a man who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency.

"Additional officers, along with jail medical staff, were summoned to the housing unit," the VCSO stated in a news release. "An automated external defibrillator (AED) was deployed, and officers began CPR. Medics from the Evansville Fire Department and (American Medical Response) arrived to assist."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At 9:45 a.m., a doctor ordered first responders to stop performing life-saving measures.

"The inmate was a 61-year-old male with underlying health issues for which he was receiving regular care," the VCSO release states. "The coroner’s office will provide further updates regarding the identity of the deceased as well as the cause of death."

The ISP will lead an investigation into the man's death while the VCSO's Professional Standards Section will conduct its own internal review, according to Robinson.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: State police to investigate death at Vanderburgh County jail