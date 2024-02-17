VDOE Announces $1.52 million in grants to meet teacher recruitment challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced $1.52 million in Grow Your Own grants for teacher apprenticeship programs.

“I am proud to continue our commitment to helping school divisions find ways to put exceptional people from their own communities in their local classrooms,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Teacher recruitment is a major issue for school divisions, and we recognize that new approaches are needed to help build a strong talent pipeline for our schools.

Designed to tackle teacher recruitment challenges, the program pays participants during their preparation and they are able to use federal workforce funds to cover a portion of the program costs. Additionally, participants receive tuition discounts from the Universities that partner with the school divisions.

Once the program is completed, they can step into a full-time teaching position in their respective communities.

Newport News Public Schools has partnered with Averett University and Mary Baldwin University for the program.

This is the second round of Grow Your Own funding, In July of 2023, $1.78 million was awarded to school divisions. A total of 165 teacher apprentices will be supported during the 2023-2024 school year.

