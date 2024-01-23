VDOT to hold public hearing on shared-use path on Richmond Avenue

Pedestrians looking to cross Richmond Avenue to Crossing Way currently have to run past six lanes without a crosswalk.

STAUNTON — Virginia Department of Transportation officials hope for public input for a possible shared-use path along Richmond Ave and Crossing Way.

The 0.45 mile long, shared-use path would give pedestrians “will safety and connectivity” and “improve access to transit facilities” on a busy, multi-lane highway.

Construction crews will add concrete barriers and fencing to shield pedestrians and cyclists on south side of Richmond Avenue, which will connect with the east side of Crossing Way with “the existing roundabout.” The shared-use path, typically eight feet wide, will narrow to six feet over the CSX railway bridge.

“The corridor study selected the south side of Richmond Road to receive the shared-use path due to available right-of-way, proximity to Frontier Center businesses, and a wider deck on the eastbound railway bridge,” reads the press release.

The crossings at Richmond Avenue proposals are for two-stage crossings, meaning pedestrians will cross the south-bound lane first, then could have to wait again for north bound, or vis versa. Signals, push buttons, and pedestrian countdown signal heads will be placed at the intersections with Frontier Drive, Frontier Center Trail and Crossing Way.

According to the press release, the total estimated cost is $5.1 million, with around $380,000 for preliminary engineering, $880,000 for the right of way, and $3.8 million for construction.

Anyone looking to give feedback on the project can come to an open house on Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Dairy Barn Lecture Hall of the Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Ave. in Staunton. Written comments can be submitted through the mail, addressed to Aaron Warr, Project Manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton.

More information on the project can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation website.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: VDOT to hold public hearing on shared-use path on Richmond Avenue