VDOT seeking public input on Coalfields Expressway project in Southwest Virginia

Nov. 29—The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a meeting next month to allow citizens of Southwest Virginia to review a draft pre-engineering study for the Coalfields Expressway project.

The meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center, which is located at 1102 Ovenbird Road in Grundy. At the meeting, citizens in attendance will be able to review a draft pre-engineering study for the Route 121, Coalfields Expressway project, in Buchanan County.

The meeting will be an open house format where citizens can review the documents anytime between 4 to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the alternatives presented in a pre-engineering study for the expressway project between Grundy and the Virginia/West Virginia state line near Slate, Va., Michelle Earl, a VDOT public affairs officer, said in a press release.

Citizens who can't attend the Dec. 11 meeting can review the draft pre-engineering study online at https://www.virginiadot.org/route121study.

Earl said comments regarding the project can be provided to VDOT until December 21 through several means, including:

—Calling VDOT Project Manager Mark Hill at 276-669-6151.

—By email to Mark.Hill@vdot.virginia.gov. Citizens are asked to reference "Route 121 Pre-Engineering Study Buchanan County" in the email subject line.

—Comment sheets will be available at the in-person public meeting or can be mailed/emailed.

—Residents also can send comments through traditional mail to VDOT Project Manager Mark Hill, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201.

In Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway is planned through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. While sections of the new four-lane corridor are still under construction in neighboring West Virginia in McDowell and Raleigh counties, work on the project has been slower in Southwest Virginia.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens