VDOT worker struck, seriously injured on Afton Mountain while helping motorist

AFTON — A safety services patrol worker from Fishersville was seriously injured Wednesday on Afton Mountain while helping a motorist, according to a Virginia State Police press release.

Authorities arrested a suspect.

Police said the patrol worker stopped at 2:11 p.m. on the shoulder of the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 98 mile marker to assist a motorist who had a disabled vehicle.

While the safety worker was outside of his vehicle, the driver of a westbound tractor-trailer reportedly lost control and slid onto the shoulder and hit him. The tractor-trailer also struck the safety services patrol vehicle.

However, the tractor-trailer driver allegedly did not stop and continued on the interstate.

A witness called police and helped them locate the tractor-trailer as it was headed northbound on I-81.

State police pulled over the truck at the 222 mile marker in Augusta County. The driver, Jerzey W. Czubak, 60, of Ontario, Canada, was arrested. He was taken to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Czubak is charged one felony count of hit-and-run and reckless driving, according to the press release. He's being held without bond.

The safety patrol worker was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

