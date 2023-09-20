‘I’ve always dreamed of helping people’: school project provides food to needy

TechCrunch

Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.