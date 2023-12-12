You’ve asked when the new Hudson House restaurant will open in Fort Worth. Now we know

Hudson House, a Hudson River Valley-themed restaurant known for Atlantic seafood, a quarter-pound lobster roll and ample cheeseburgers, will open Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, executives said.

The restaurant, 4600 Dexter Ave. off Camp Bowie Boulevard, is moving into a landmark ice plant that recently was home to an outdoor furniture store. In a past life, it was a Celebration Restaurant.

Hudson House originated in 2017 in Highland Park and now operates seven locations under Dallas-based Vandelay Hospitality Group.

In Fort Worth, Hudson House is opening a 6,200-square-foot restaurant and bar seating 166 diners plus 50 more on the patio.

A cheeseburger at Hudson House.

The location is a 70-year-old historic landmark that was originally home to Crystal Ice Co., the primary ice company for west and south Fort Worth and TCU during the sweltering 1950s.

“We have made a deliberate effort to keep as much of the old ice house as we can,” marketing executive Patrick Hallberg said.

The look is very different from other Hudson House locations, he said.

Hudson house is inspired by West Village restaurants in New York City, according to the company Instagram page, and claims to offer the “world’s coldest martinis.”

Hudson House’s timing is fortunate: Nearby residents have lacked a “neighborhood bar” since The Original Mexican Eats Cafe moved to the north side.

The Hudson House Fort Worth is in a former ice company plant.

Social media comments on Hudson House’s food also praise the Cajun beurre blanc chicken, blackened redfish tacos, a popcorn chicken salad with Green Goddess dressing, and the chocolate silk pie.

A “West Village brunch” features a stacked French toast with berries, pancakes, a sausage-avocado-egg wrap and a bacon-avocado-egg sandwich.

Vandelay Hospitality also operates Dallas restaurants Anchor Sushi, Brentwood, Drake’s Hollywood, D.L. Mack’s and Slider & Blues. A steakhouse, Jack & Harry’s, is close to opening in Dallas.

A bar at Hudson House.

The company also previously operated now-closed East Hampton Sandwich Co. in the WestBend shopping center on South University Drive.

Hudson House will be open for lunch and dinner daily and at 10 a.m. weekends for brunch and dinner.

It will open for lunch or brunch and dinner Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Hallberg said. It will be closed only Christmas Day; hudsonhousehp.com.

Oysters at Hudson House.

French toast at Hudson House restaurants.