‘I’ve been charged with so many other things.’ Murdaugh faces prosecutors’ questions

Alex Murdaugh said he was ready to talk when lead prosecutor Creighton Waters began questioning the accused murderer on the witness stand Thursday.

After the man tasked with convicting him of double murder asked Murdaugh, 54, if he was ready to answer his questions, the former Lowcountry attorney replied, “We can talk about anything you want to.”

Murdaugh endured questions all of Thursday afternoon from the prosecutors trying him for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, at their rural Colleton County estate the night of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense in his murder trial Thursday.

Murdaugh had already admitted he lied to prosecutors about his movements the day of the murders, that he was on the scene where Maggie and Paul died shortly before the shootings, and that he stole money from his law firm and its clients.

Waters began by asking him if his whole purpose on the stand was to explain that lie, after his voice was caught on a video shot by his son at the dog kennels outside the family home at 8:45 p.m. on June 7, 2021, shortly before the state contends he and his mother were killed.

“I believe all of my testimony is important,” Murdaugh said.

“Would you agree that’s an important part of your testimony?” Waters said, of the need to explain his past statements saying he wasn’t there that night.

“Sure,” Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh has said he lied about being there because he was “paranoid” due to an opioid addiction and distrust of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division. But he denies killing his loved ones.

‘an obnoxious look’

Waters detailed Murdaugh’s long legal career and the legacy of his family in the Lowcountry, where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as solicitor, or the region’s lead prosecutor.

But Murdaugh quibbled with Waters’ description of him as a successful attorney, despite his former law partners’ testifying to the money he had won for clients and the firm.

“I don’t feel successful sitting here,” he said.

Waters emphasized that as a successful attorney in both private practice and the solicitor’s office, Murdaugh understood evidence gathering and what would be significant to investigators. The state contends Murdaugh sought to cover up the double murder, eliminating evidence and lying to investigators.

The prosecutor asked Murdaugh why he kept the badge he was issued as an assistant solicitor on the dash of his car

“Law enforcement can be friendlier if you’re in law enforcement,” he said.

Waters pointed out that Murdaugh appeared to be wearing the badge on his pants pocket when he entered the hospital the night of his son’s 2019 boat crash in which Mallory Beach was killed. Murdaugh denied wearing the badge that night until Waters showed him a photo of Murdaugh with the badge from that night.

“It’s got an obnoxious look to it,” Murdaugh said of the photo. “I wouldn’t normally carry it around like that.”

Murdaugh also denied that he abused the badge to get access to anywhere that was not in the “public domain” or tell anyone involved in the wreck not to cooperate with law enforcement.

An investigation of Murdaugh’s conduct that night was later launched, Waters noted.

“I don’t know the status of that,” Murdaugh said. “I’ve been charged with so many other things.”

Waters also noted Murdaugh had blue lights installed in his private vehicle, despite working five cases for the solicitor’s office in 20 years.

“I wanted to be solicitor for a long time,” Murdaugh said. “But by the time my dad retired, I was already struggling with pills, and I knew I couldn’t do it.”

Under direct questioning from defense attorney Jim Griffin, Murdaugh admitted he stole money from his law firm and clients in order to feed an opioid addiction. That led to Murdaugh being fired on Sept. 3, 2021, from the Hampton law firm founded by his great-grandfather.

The firing came three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot and killed at the family’s rural estate Moselle. Murdaugh is currently on trial for their murders at the Colleton County Courthouse.

Murdaugh on Thursday told jurors he wanted to die after his law partners fired him for stealing from the firm, and asked his distant cousin and drug connection to shoot him.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.