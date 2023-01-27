‘You’ve destroyed this police department’: Retiring Miami cop vents in radio sign-off

A retiring Miami police sergeant used the police radio on Thursday morning to lambaste the department’s leadership, accusing brass of backstabbing, lying and destroying officers’ morale.

Sgt. Madelin Garcia, whose career with the Miami Police Department began roughly 30 years ago, seemed to hold nothing back when she harshly criticized her superiors shortly after 10 a.m. in what otherwise would have been a regular sendoff of the veteran sergeant.

The unusual radio sign-off, captured by the YouTube account Miami PD Live Radio Scanner, is being reviewed by the department, police told Local 10 News.

“The Miami Police Department is aware of a radio transmission involving a police Sergeant,” a spokesperson told the TV station. “We are currently reviewing the incident, therefore no further comment will be made at this time.”

The radio message first started in a light tone, with a woman saying that it had been an honor working with Garcia.

“We wish you the very best on your future endeavors,” the person said. “You will be missed.”

But the celebration took a turn when Garcia jumped on the radio and began criticizing the department’s leaders, singling out Police Chief Manny Morales and several others by name and position.

“You think you are doing an amazing job; in reality you have destroyed this police department and the morale,” Garcia said. “You have a nasty attitude, so do yourself a favor and take some personal-skill classes so you know how to treat people right.”

Speaking of her immediate supervisor, she added: “You are a liar... a cancer to this department. The hardest part of being a female in this department was being surrounded by many males, knowing that I was more of a man than you.”

Garcia concluded her tirade with a message to her colleagues.

“Please take care of yourself,” she said. “Back each other up because they don’t care about you, your family.”

Following her rant, others chimed in on the radio.

“Go, Madelin,” a woman uttered. “You got my vote,” a man declared. “That’s what I’m taking about!” another woman said.

Miami Herald staff writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report.