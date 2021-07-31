So You’ve Got $30,000 in Credit Card Debt, Now What? Best Ways To Pay Off Credit Cards

Michelle Lambright Black
·5 min read

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

In the U.S., 75% of consumers carry a credit card balance from month to month. And although the average credit card balance dropped to $5,315 in 2020, plenty of consumers struggle with credit card debt that far exceeds that amount.

On a positive note, it’s possible to pay off even large amounts of credit card debt with the right plan. Below are six tips to help you discover the best ways to pay off $30,000 in credit card debt.

Related: The Best Debt Consolidation Loans Of 2021

1. Create a List

It’s smart to begin any debt elimination plan by making a list of the balances you want to pay off. When you create your list of credit card debts, be sure to make a note of the interest rate you’re paying on each account. Depending on the debt elimination strategy you choose, both your credit card balances and your APRs could play important roles in the process.

2. Choose Your Debt Elimination Strategy

Once you have your list of credit card debts, it’s time to choose how you want to tackle those balances. The debt snowball and the debt avalanche are two popular methods you can use to pay down credit card debt.

Each approach starts with a list of your outstanding credit card debt. But these two debt elimination strategies diverge when it’s time to choose which credit card balance to pay off first.

  • The debt snowball method focuses on having you pay the credit card with the lowest balance first. Once you pay off the first account, you move to the account with the next smallest balance on your list and repeat.

  • The debt avalanche method has you focus on paying off the credit card with the highest interest rate first. From there, you move to the account with the next highest interest rate and continue the cycle.

With either strategy, you should continue making the minimum payment on all of your credit cards. You might even want to consider automating those minimum payments to avoid mistakes. Accidental late payments could cost you extra money in late fees, penalty interest and potentially damage your credit score.

It’s worth noting that $30,000 in credit card debt might be an unaffordable debt burden for some people to overcome, depending on their financial situations. If you’re struggling to keep up with even the minimum payments on the debt you owe (and you don’t believe budget cuts or additional income sources are an option), you might want to consider debt relief options, such as talking to a credit counselor or a bankruptcy attorney for advice.

3. Update Your Budget

Next, you’ll want to make sure your budget is up to date (or maybe even create a budget for the first time). Having a working budget is an essential step to help you figure out much money you can put toward your debt payoff plan.

As you update or create your budget, list out everything you spend money on each month—from bills to debts to variable spending (like entertainment or clothing purchases). You can gather these details by reviewing your bank and credit card statements for the past several months and averaging out your spending patterns.

Related: The Best Debt Consolidation Loans Of 2021

4. Look for Cost-Saving Opportunities

When you understand how you’ve been spending your money, you can look for ways to spend it better. Cutting expenses could free up more cash to divert toward your debt elimination goals. The more money you find in your budget, the faster you can pay off your credit card debt.

Here are a few cost-saving ideas to consider:

  • Shop for more affordable auto insurance and homeowners insurance premiums.

  • Cancel subscriptions and recurring bills that you can live without (i.e., streaming services, cable, gym memberships, etc.).

  • Spend less on non-essentials, like dining out, entertainment and online shopping.

  • Track your spending with a budgeting app.

5. Create Additional Income.

Creating additional income is another way to put more money toward your debt. Some people accomplish this goal by working temporary jobs for a few extra hours a week. Side hustles are also becoming increasingly popular, and many of them let you manage your own schedule or even work out of your home. You might even opt to sell unwanted items online through services such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or OfferUp.

If you find ways to create additional money outside of your normal income, you can apply those funds directly toward your debt. The extra work may require a sacrifice, but it could be well worth it if it helps you knock out that mountain of credit card debt sooner.

6. Consider Debt Consolidation

Even with the right plan, paying off $30,000 in credit card debt will take some time. If your credit is in decent shape, you might want to think about using debt consolidation to potentially speed up the process.

The general idea with any form of debt consolidation is to try to secure a lower interest rate and use the new financing to pay off your existing credit card debt. When you do so, more of your money can go toward lowering your principal balance, and less should go toward interest fees.

Related: The Best Debt Consolidation Loans Of 2021

There are a number of credit card debt consolidation tools you can use, including:

  • Personal Loans

  • Balance Transfers

  • Home Equity Loans

  • Home Equity Lines of Credit

Bottom Line

Paying off $30,000 in credit card debt is a big goal. But unless you’re facing income limitations or other challenges that you can’t overcome, the tips above could help you chip away at your debt until there’s nothing left.

Once you pay off your credit card debt, you’ll also want to develop the habit of paying off your credit card statements in full every month. When you follow this rule of thumb, you can enjoy the many benefits that credit cards have to offer without wasting your hard-earned cash on interest fees.

More from SPY

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The FIRE movement confronts the 4% rule

    Should you FIRE the 4% spending rule in retirement? My play on words refers to the “Financial Independence, Retire Early” movement, as it applies to the standard retirement spending rule that many financial planners have traditionally recommended. New research has analyzed whether changes need to be made to that rule if you’re planning for a 50-year retirement—which is the avowed goal of some followers of the FIRE movement.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • You could unwittingly triple your Medicare premiums — here’s what to watch for

    Medicare – health insurance that kicks in at 65 — is not free. You can unwittingly send your Medicare Part B premium – the part that covers certain doctors, outpatient care and preventive care — sky-high by poorly planning your income beginning at age 63. Medicare part B premiums are determined by the income you had two years ago, so your 2019 income determines your 2021 premiums, and your income this year will determine premiums in 2023.

  • If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands

    Recent weeks have seen a flurry of cryptocurrency news, from Tesla announcing just a few days ago that it’s still holding $1.3 billion worth of bitcoin — and that it’s also planning to accept bitcoin as payment soon. The city of Miami is also continuing to talk up MiamiCoin, its own cryptocurrency token that would … The post If you own any cryptocurrency, there’s a secret tax loophole that can save you thousands appeared first on BGR.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • With student debt forgiveness uncertain, Biden is urged to extend loan freeze

    It ends Sept. 30. Meanwhile, Democrats still want to cancel $50,000 in debt per person.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • The looming $21.3 billion in debt that could cost Americans their homes

    The National Equity Atlas, a combined initiative of PolicyLink and University of Southern California’s Equity Research Institute, began tracking rent debt in May, said Sarah Treuhaft, vice president of research at PolicyLink, which does research and advocacy focused on equity. “We should be following their lead, we should be being the pace setters.”

  • What To Do If Your Unemployment Is About To Run Out

    Right now, 10.1 million Americans are unemployed, according to the Labor Department. Many of those people are relying on unemployment insurance to get by, and for some, those benefits will soon be...

  • The Stealth Way Social Security Has Been Robbing Seniors of Their Benefits for Years

    Seniors who don't have income outside of Social Security can generally avoid taxes on their benefits. The taxation of benefits hinges on a calculation known as provisional income, which is a senior's non-Social Security income plus half of his or her annual benefit.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Now

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), America's largest energy transportation and storage company, continues to generate gobs of cash and distribute the majority of it to shareholders in the form of dividends. The economic recovery is increasing demand and prices for oil and natural gas, benefiting Kinder Morgan and its customers. Here's a breakdown of why Kinder Morgan is my top high-yield dividend stock to buy now.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • There are enough red flags that ‘investors have to start considering de-risking,’ warns star money manager

    Investors may be ignoring mounting evidence that the delta variant of COVID-19 could be more troublesome than it is currently being given credit for on Wall Street.

  • The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Could Lift These Stocks

    A Senate vote to start debate on a $1.2 trillion package has set the infrastructure-train in motion. Potential winners include Jacobs Engineering, Hubbell, and Union Pacific.

  • Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Danny Vena (Fiverr International): One thing that has become clear in recent years is that a side hustle -- or a way to make a little money on the side -- is becoming the rule rather than the exception. Having the skills and desire alone, however, isn't enough to start the dough rolling in, as freelancers also need to find the businesses that require their services.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Many people dream of being millionaires by the time they retire, and investing is a good way to make that happen. Now when it comes to building an investment portfolio for your senior years, you have choices. You could load up on individual stocks, or you could buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which let you own a bucket of stocks with a single investment.