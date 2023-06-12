‘I’ve got £50,000 of student debt – should I pay it off?’

MayKa0004251 - Will Amor from Henyock in Devon, has just completed studies at University and is seeking advice from Money Makeover on investing and paying off his student debt.Â©Russell Sach - 0771 882 6138 - Russell Sach

A few weeks ago, 21-year-old Will Amor handed in his final piece of university coursework, marking the end of his three-year undergraduate degree in international business management and the beginning of a long, obligation-free summer.

But Mr Amor, who following university has returned home to Devon to live with his family, is eager to get his financial future sorted. Like millions of graduates, Mr Amor will be entering the world of work with tens of thousands of pounds worth of student debt.

“It really bothers me,” he said. “I want to know how it will affect my finances over time, and whether it’s worth paying it off if I can afford to.”

Mr Amor plans to start working for his dad part-time over the summer and dreams of one day starting his own business and becoming a homeowner. While he does not currently have a timeframe for either goal, he wants to start investing now in order to grow his wealth for the future.

Mr Amor was part of the DIY investment boom that exploded during the pandemic, but he wants to do things differently this time. His brief foray into the world of stock trading – he bought the most famous technology stocks like Apple and Tesla – taught him that investing small sums without a clear strategy is “high-risk, low-reward.”

He added: “I want to build a portfolio for the long-term. I’ve got my whole life ahead of me so I know I can afford to take on more risk.” With no bills to pay, he estimates he can afford to invest £100 a week.

Rob Burgeman of wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin said:

I certainly agree that at 21, he has time on his side and can, therefore, have a greater exposure to the stock market. When he is working part time, £100 per week is quite a lot, but I think he should have two thoughts in mind.

Firstly, keep it simple. There are some exciting and exotic areas available for investment – biotech stocks, cloud computing, the metaverse – but fads come and fads go. A simple global tracker like the Fidelity Index World Fund is available for just 0.12pc and will keep some exposure to those favourites, Apple and Tesla, but alongside other major global companies.

Some other longer term funds could also be used – funds like Fundsmith Equity Fund (which charges 1pc a year) or the Lindsell Train Global Equity Fund (0.6pc) have both delivered returns that have beaten a simple tracker over the longer term, but not every year and, obviously, are more expensive options.

Since 1971 the MSCI World Index has delivered an average annual return in sterling terms of 9.51pc, so it is not like choosing the lower risk option has cramped returns.

Stock markets do not produce smooth returns, however, so we have to make some generalisations when trying to calculate long term returns. Let’s assume, then, that a 100pc equity portfolio produces a long term return of 8pc a year and that any contributions would produce half of that in the first year.

Let’s start with £100 per week from the age of 21. The results are quite astonishing – a total saving of £182,000 will grow to £857,853 by the age of 55.

If he stopped putting away £100 a week after a year, a total saving of £5,200 could potentially turn into £10,010 at the age of 30 and £68,552 by the age of 55.

Alice Haine of the investment platform Bestinvest said:

Up until 1998 tuition fees were paid by the Government for UK students, so it is understandable Mr Amor feels worried about his student debt and how it might affect his disposable income in the future. The key message, particularly in the short term, is not to worry.

The average debt among students who started their course in 2021-22 is forecast to be £45,800 when they leave university, according to official figures.

That figure might sound scary, particularly when you consider interest is applied on top but how much someone owes is very different to how much they actually repay as that is entirely dependent on their income level. So perhaps it is better to treat a student loan like a graduate tax, as the amount repaid increases with earnings in the same way income tax does.

If we focus on Mr Amor’s tuition fee loan of £9,250 per year over a three-year undergraduate course, the total debt on graduation is £27,750. Right now, he does not need to repay a penny as he is not working, so he should focus instead on finding a suitable job.

Even once Mr Amor does start earning, he won’t be liable to repay his debt until his income crosses the threshold set for “Plan 2” – students who started their course between 1 September 2012 and 31 July 2023 – of £27,295.

At this point, he must repay 9pc of his income over the threshold. With a gross starting salary of £30,000, he would earn £2,705 above the threshold with 9pc of that amount resulting in an annual repayment of £243.45 or a monthly bill of £20.29. At £50,000, his earnings above the threshold rise to £22,705 so his repayments jump to £2,043.45 per year or £170.29 a month and at £80,000 the annual amount hits £4,743.45 with monthly payments of £395.29.

Remember, these figures don’t consider whether he took out a maintenance loan to cover his living costs, which could potentially double his outstanding debt to £54,000 or more depending on where he studied, who he lived with and the extent his parents contributed.

There is also the interest rate on the debt to consider, with the loan accruing interest from the start of the course. Interest, typically based on the Retail Price Index plus up to 3 percentage points, depending on the borrower’s circumstances and income, is currently capped at 6.9pc for Plan 2 because of high inflation.

When earnings are lower, the loan repayments plus interest are negligible as Mr Amor may never earn enough to repay it in full. However, as his salary increases, the repayments may feel like a burden in light of other demands on a salary at the start of a career such as saving for a house deposit, so this is where careful consideration is needed.

Because Mr Amor started his course in 2020, he will be subject to the current student loan system that spreads repayments over a 30-year period, rather than the 40 years that applies for new borrowers from September this year. That means if he does not earn more than £27,295 at any point over the next 30 years, he will repay nothing.

Even if he earns enough to be liable for the payments in the early years of his career, his income could later drop below the repayment threshold in the future, perhaps because of a sabbatical, ill health or taking time out to raise a family, so again he would be unlikely to repay the debt in full as it gets wiped completely 30 years from the point he was first due to repay it. In that instance, it makes no sense to worry about the debt or overpay.

If his salary increases rapidly, however, and he remains a high earner throughout his career, then overpaying to clear the finance early might make sense as he is likely to repay the debt in full, so paying it off faster will reduce the interest charges.

