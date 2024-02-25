‘We’ve got to get back to work:’ Trump sails to victory in South Carolina GOP primary, with Michigan up next

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former president Donald Trump coasted to a win in South Carolina’s Republican primary on Saturday against former U.N. ambassador and native daughter Nikki Haley.

But the state’s governor from 2011 through 2017 reassured her base that dropping out of the race wasn’t in her plans, despite three earlier definitive victories by Trump in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

As of 9 p.m., Trump had a nearly 20-point lead over Haley, with 59.1% of the vote to her 40.2%, according to state Election Commission. His lead was even bigger in Horry County, with 63.4% of Republicans favoring him at the ballot box compared to Haley’s 39.8%.

ELECTION RESULTS: South Carolina GOP primary

“I’ve never seen the Republican party so unified as it is right now,” Trump said at a watch party in Columbia minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m. “You can celebrate for 15 minutes, and then we’ve got to get back to work.”

Michigan Republicans vote March 2 in their primary ahead of Super Tuesday, when 17 states and territories hold their contests, with a total of 874 delegates at stake.

It’ll take 1,215 delegates for either candidate to secure the nomination.

On Tuesday, Haley said she was staying in race even with a loss in South Carolina. In Charleston on Saturday, she doubled down on that promise.

“This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November, and I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley said.

In a statement, the South Carolina Democratic Party said Trump is “pulling apart the fabric of our democracy.”

“The stage for November has been set and the choices South Carolinians will have at the voting booth are becoming clear,” the statement said. …”Joe Biden and Kamala Harris … are ready to do it at the ballot box once again so they can continue delivering record accomplishments for South Carolina.”

