‘I’ve got bullet holes through my leg;’ Man waiting in food truck line shot over weekend in Dayton

A man tells News Center 7 he was waiting in line at a food truck to get a taco when somebody shot him.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

The bullet hit the man’s leg while he was in the Oregon District early Saturday morning.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke with Michael Fiehlds Tuesday night and said he is in good spirits despite what he went through.

Fiehlds was in Downtown Dayton celebrating his niece’s birthday when he got hungry and got in line at a food truck when he was shot. Now he has to walk with a crutch.

“I’ve got bullet holes through my leg,” he tells Enright. “Some loss of nerve damage on my foot and ankle.”

But Fiehlds says he can feel them.

“I have a way to recover,” he said. “And to recover emotionally.”

>>Dayton police provide new details on weekend shootings, stabbing

Enright says he went to the Oregon District Friday night to celebrate a birthday and around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, he wanted a taco. So he and a friend stopped at a food truck.

“A gentleman walks up and cuts in front of the line,” said Fiehlds. “A gentlemen in the front. Ask him and said ‘we were first. why are you cutting?’”

He said the man started “cursing everybody out.”

“It just steamrolled from there,” Fiehlds told Enright. “We’re like, ‘it’s not that serious. It’s just tacos.’”

Enright says things got serious fast.

A man identified as Tyshaun Wilson came back with a gun, according to Dayton.

“The next thing I know, he’s standing there and he lift his arm and starts firing,” said Fiehlds.

>>Video showing Butler Twp. officer punching person multiple times during arrest under investigation

News Center 7 got surveillance pictures from Dayton Police. They show the moment Fiehlds described.

Dayton Police say Wilson left in a light-colored Buick Lacrosse.

Fiehlds left too but on foot and in pain.

“Thank goodness for bad aim,” he said.

>>Police and residents searching for answer after ‘drifting’ cars close Dayton streets

Story continues

Enright says Fiehlds wants Wilson caught and does not understand why this happened and agreed to meet with her where he got shot.

“I think of it was a freak incident,” he said. “Because it wasn’t an accident.”

Fiehlds admitted he was not ready to spend a lot of time here, just yet.

“I don’t think I’ll be out here for quite some time,” he said. “But I don’t want to scare people away from doing what they want to do.

Fiehlds tells Enright he has never seen Tyshaun Wilson before.