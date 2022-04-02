‘We’ve got some work to do’: Local officials address crime in Hampton Roads after spike in violence

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission typically focuses on big picture needs — roads, bridges, water and fiber-optics — throughout the region.

But this year, the group — made up of mayors and city and county administrators — is trying to tackle a more intractable regional problem: crime.

With a seeming spike in shootings and killings in Hampton Roads in the year’s first few months, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer jointly asked the commission’s executive director, Robert A. “Bob” Crum Jr., to gather the group to discuss the concerns.

“We realize that this is something that government can’t solve by itself,” said Tuck, noting the 16 people shot and four people killed in one recent violent weekend. “It’s not something that we can police our way out of, but it’s something that’s going to take a lot of different collaboration and partnerships and strategies.”

The panelists threw out a host of possibilities on how they could better work together. They shared ideas on everything from joint efforts to stop the flow of illegal guns to deployment of license plate readers throughout the region to catch suspects to better sharing information on criminal incidents.

Several participants pointed out the number of people committing violent crimes is a tiny portion of each city’s overall population, but they are making life more difficult for everybody else.

“We need to deal with them and send the message they will not be tolerated,” said Portsmouth City Manager Angel Jones.

The crime problem “can feel so big,” given that “it has such a big impact on all of our communities,” Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said. But she said the city has learned, working in recent years with Johns Hopkins University, that it’s important to hone in on “the actors that are really causing the problem.”

In Norfolk, Mayor Kenny Alexander said the national “rhetoric of defunding the police” after the George Floyd killing “has caused us many challenges in retaining and recruiting police officers” — even though he said Norfolk never cut it’s police department budget.

While there are long-term solutions, he said, the short-term solution is to “boost the police” and enforce the law. The city recently stepped up compliance checks at downtown bars and restaurants after a deadly shooting on Granby Street.

“The short-term solution is enforcement — drug enforcement, code enforcement, traffic enforcement,” Alexander said. “We’re going to have a concerted effort to enforce the law. That’s short term, immediate, zero tolerance.”

Gun trafficking, Alexander said, is one place the region can work together.

“Sometimes something may happen in one city altercation, but then it escalates to another city,” he said. “We’re seeing that across the region.”

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover also weighed in on the importance of cracking down on the flow of illegal guns.

“I know no one wants to talk about guns and putting restrictions,” he said. “I’m a Second Amendment belief man. But at the end of the day, a lot of these guns that these young people use to kill others are illegal.”

Under a program the city is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on, people are given an opportunity to reform “or else we’re going to send them away for a long time,” Glover said. “We cannot have individuals in our community, disrupting our community.”

Even in cities that don’t have a high crime rate, some see spillovers from other parts of the region. Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt said a home was shot up in Franklin on Thursday night and officers found 48 shell casings at the scene. The suspect, she said, lives in Hampton Roads.

Toward the end of the meeting, commission executive director Crum suggested structuring a smaller “working group” to begin to share ideas. That group, he said, could include one city manager from the Peninsula and one or two from South Hampton Roads. Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer suggested the creation of a related working group formed to discuss curbing crime at larger venues and attractions, such as beach festivals and the Granby Street nightlife corridor.

Bunting — who chairs the city manager’s group within the commission — will meet with Crum in the coming weeks to discuss how to structure the groups.

Going forward, administrators said other experts — from such areas as schools and mental health — could talk about issues that cross city and county lines. “As long as we allow the public dialogue about policing, other people aren’t going to step up, step up to the plate to help be part of the solution,” Bunting said.

Poquoson Mayor Gordon Helsel said he felt “like the odd man out” because his city hasn’t had a homicide since the 1980s. But his city manager, Randy Wheeler, made a suggestion ― to share data on criminal incidents in a similar manner as COVID-19 data — that appeared well-received by the group.

Jones, the Portsmouth city manager who began in the job a year ago, said at least 21 people are out on bond in Portsmouth after being charged with violent crimes, so she suggested that prosecutors and judges be included in the conversations. “That is unheard of where I come from that we would have that number (out on bond),” she said. “So we’ve got some work to do.”

