‘I’ve got your six:’ Trooper keeps promise to best friend, walks daughter to school with dad’s badge

Like many professions, sometimes your colleagues become your best friends. One Georgia State Patrol sergeant continues to honor his best friend and colleague, even in death.

In March 2018, Trooper Tyler Parker died and his daughter Savannah was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to GSP.

Parker had only been with the department two years before the accident.

According to GSP, during the 98th Trooper school, Sgt. Ayers and Parker created a close bond and became best friends.

To continue honoring Parker’s legacy, officials said Ayers gave up his badge number to take on #106 and remember his best friend.

The department states that every year, Ayers takes Parker’s daughter, Savannah, to her first day of school and this week was no different.

In a picture posted to GSP’s Facebook page, it shows Savannah and Ayers walking hand in hand with the car showing Parker’s badge number as the two walked in.

“Our agency is a family and we always remember our families even after they are gone,” the department wrote on Facebook.

