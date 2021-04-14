If you’ve had COVID, your first vaccine dose may cause worse side effects. Here’s why

Katie Camero
·4 min read

It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as the nation’s first coronavirus shot — side effects after COVID-19 vaccination are normal and a sign your body is building a defense against the disease.

The reaction makes sense, experts say, given your body is exposed to a portion of a shiny new germ never before seen in humans. But how does the side effect experience compare for those who already had COVID-19?

Early studies and countless personal stories show previous infection with the coronavirus may open the floodgates for more intense reactions to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as opposed to the second, which the majority say causes stronger side effects.

Although it seems like an unfair price to pay after already having dealt with an infection, intense reactions after one shot are a minor inconvenience that research shows offers more protective antibodies compared to those with no COVID-19 history.

And they shouldn’t last more than three days. COVID-19, on the other hand, can last weeks and even months for some.

That’s because the first vaccine dose — or single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — works as a booster to the lessons already learned from natural infection, which may carry with it inflammatory responses such as fevers, chills, headaches and muscle aches.

For some, reactions to the vaccine were on par or worse than their bout with COVID-19.

After receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Mike Christensen of Georgia told WSB-TV he woke up with a headache and fever that lasted about 24 hours.

“The highest my fever got was 102.4. And the highest fever I had when I actually had COVID was 100.5,” Christensen said. “So it was a higher fever. It felt like I had COVID again.”

Dr. Susan Malinowski, an ophthalmologist in Michigan who had COVID-19 in March, told The New York Times she was “miserable in bed” for two days after she got her first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“I had fevers. I had chills. I had night sweats. I had pain everywhere in my body,” Malinowski said. “I was actually more ill after the vaccine than I was with Covid.”

A small, non-peer reviewed study posted in February found that among 231 people who were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna shot, those who had been previously infected with the coronavirus (83) experienced side effects such as fatigue, headache, chills and fever “with a significantly higher frequency” after their first shot than those with no infection history.

The researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New York said these more intense reactions were similar to those usually felt after second doses.

“The immune system, when you have COVID, creates antibodies. Those antibodies are there to help fight infection. So, when you get the COVID jab, you’re introducing viral particles back into an immune system that already recognizes COVID,” Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, the critical care medical director at CHI St. Alexius in North Dakota who was not involved in the study, told KFYR. “So, your body’s just doing what it wants to do naturally — and that’s fight the infection.”

Other research has shown that people with COVID-19 histories also produce more antibodies after their first shot compared to people without a prior infection.

One study found that a group of 59 health care workers in Maryland with a previous coronavirus infection had higher levels of antibodies after a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine than those without a history of infection.

A separate study in London found that health care workers who did not previously have COVID-19 gained “comparable” levels of antibodies after their first dose of the Pfizer shot to those in recovered COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated.

And among those with a previous infection, their antibody levels jumped more than 140-fold after one dose.

Another non-peer reviewed paper posted in February found that one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot increased the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who previously had COVID-19 1,000-fold against the original coronavirus stain, the one from South Africa and even the coronavirus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003.

But everyone’s immune systems are different. So, just because someone experiences intense side effects after their first vaccine dose does not suggest they already had COVID-19. And no side effects after either dose does not mean the vaccine isn’t working.

“It’s really just kind of a reflection of how unique each of our systems are, what other immunities we have,” Dr. Mark Loafman, chair of family and community medicine for Cook County Health in Illinois, told NBC 5. “Each of our immune systems is a mosaic composite of all that we’ve been through and all that we have and all we’ve recently been dealing with.”

“Our individual response varies,” Loafman said, but everybody experiences an “appropriate immune response” for their own body.

Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

Got the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine? Here’s what to do — and what you should know

How soon — and how long — could you feel side effects of COVID vaccines? What to know

Recommended Stories

  • Luka Doncic: 'I don't understand the idea of a play-in'

    The Mavericks star gave his honest assessment of the league's revised playoff format for this season.

  • Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 5 Ways to Be Ready

    There's no point in worrying about a stock market crash because you know at some point, it's going to happen. The stock market undergoes a correction of at least 10% about once every 1.84 years. The best defense against a stock market crash is a healthy emergency fund.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her Debut Album Sour Will Be Out Next Month

    The 11-track project will feature Olivia Rodrigo's hit single, "Drivers License"

  • Planning To Retire in 2021? Here’s What You Need To Know

    If you’re planning on making additional contributions to your retirement plans this year before beginning to cash out, be aware of the limits for 2021. “Special catch-up contributions are allowed for individuals who are 50 years of age or over to help them boost retirement savings as they get closer to their retirement date,” said Jay Shah, president of Personal Capital. “How much you need to have in retirement savings will vary by your lifestyle expectations and living expenses, but as a rule of thumb, aim to have 10 times your pre-retirement income saved by the time you retire,” said Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of retirement and cash management at Fidelity Investments.

  • U.S. administers 194.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

    The United States had administered 194,791,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 250,998,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said. On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • Moderna set to go for full FDA approval

    The new trial data shows the Moderna vaccine is 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID.

  • Biden’s White House communications strategy is driving Republicans insane

    In the words of one House Republican campaign operative, ‘It’s a nightmare’

  • Husband Of Maya Millete, Missing California Mom, Speaks Out About Her Disappearance

    Maya Millete, a mother of three from Chula Vista, California, was last seen on January 7, 2021. The 39-year-old’s husband, Larry, initially stated he believed Maya left to have some alone time. About a month after Maya vanished, Larry -- who denies any involvement in his wife’s disappearance and has not been identified by law enforcement as either a person of interest or suspect -- stopped cooperating with the investigation. Larry, however, did a phone interview with KGTV-TV on February 3. Listen to a portion of the interview in the video above. And, Maya’s sister and brother-in-law react. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Vanished: Where is Maya?”, Maya’s family speaks out about her disappearance, what happened when family members showed up at Maya and Larry’s house, and discuss Larry’s behavior before and after the disappearance. Plus, a family friend and attorney discusses his visit to Maya’s home after she was reported missing. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. Listen to Larry’s entire interview with KGTV-TV, San Diego, CA. If you have any information about the disappearance of Maya (May) Millete, email: HelpFindMaya@gmail.com. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Family Of Missing California Mom Maya Millete Speaks Out About Her Mysterious Disappearance

  • Fauci says the US may not even need the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as it has enough shots for every American

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told BBC radio it "looks like right now" that the US won't need the doses, adding that it's "not a negative indictment" of the shot.

  • Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff dead at 82

    Bernard Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, has died in prison. Madoff defrauded his investors, including Steven Spielberg, Kevin Bacon and Sandy Koufax out of billions of dollars. (April 14)

  • BLM co-founder goes on million-dollar home-buying spree

    Candace Owens reacts to self-proclaimed 'Marxist' Patrice Khan-Cullors' real estate investments on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Simone Biles reveals how she practiced her MLB first pitches so she wouldn't 'end up in one of those fail videos'

    Biles, an Olympic gold medalist, said she was "much more nervous than I'd be for gymnastics" because she feared making a bad throw in front of fans.

  • Louisiana woman charged with pocketing $1.2m bank error in her favor

    Kelyn Spadoni arrested after pocketing $1.2m deposited in errorSpadoni bought house and car with money from brokerage firm Kelyn Spadoni was arrested last week but after going directly to jail was released on a $150,000 bond. Photograph: Wayne Parry/AP A Louisiana woman experienced what for many would have been a dream come true: Over $1.2m randomly appeared in her bank account one day in February. Kelyn Spadoni used the fast-acting skills she developed as a 911 dispatcher and quickly purchased a house and a car within a day of the money appearing in her account. Now Spadoni’s brokerage firm, Charles Schwab, wants the money back, arguing the cash was put into her account accidentally, the result of a software glitch. The company said it meant to transfer $82.56 into Spadoni’s account with Fidelity Brokerage Services. Instead, they ended up transferring $1,205,619. Charles Schwab is taking Spadoni to court for refusing to return the money to the company saying that Spadoni signed their client contract that says clients must return an overpayment of funds in full. The company says Spadoni ignored multiple calls, texts and emails from the company requesting the money’s return. The brokerage firm went to the local sheriff’s office to file a criminal complaint against Spadoni. Spadoni was arrested on 7 April for theft greater than $25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds, the sheriff’s office announced. Spadoni is currently out on a $150,000 bond, according to the New York Times, and has also been fired from her job as a dispatcher. “She has no legal claim to that money even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error,” captain Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Jefferson parish sheriff’s office, told local news site Nola.com. The sheriff’s office, through an investigation, determined that Spadoni used some of the money to buy a new house and car, specifically a 2021 Hyundai Genesis sports utility vehicle, which can cost up to $70,000. Rivarde said that their office and Charles Schwab were able to reclaim all but a quarter of the money. While accidental bank transfers are extremely rare, they can happen. In 2015, a teen in Georgia who was mistakenly wired $30,000 by his bank was sentenced to 10 years on probation for spending the money on a BMW.

  • 8 Practical Tips for Weight Loss

    Changing your lifestyle for the better isn’t easy. Luckily, there are many ways to make your weight loss journey less stressful. From focusing on portion sizes to making your fridge a “healthy snack” zone, here are 12 foolproof tips for shedding pounds.

  • ‘Hurting all the time is not an option’: The alternative paths to ease chronic pain

    For those who suffer from chronic and sometimes unexplained pain, normal life just isn’t possible. Julie Derbyshire, 55, from Staffordshire suffered from chronic pain in her hands and knees for years. “I couldn’t peel veg or hold a phone for very long,” she says. “I couldn’t bend, and I had to walk with two sticks just to get about,” which meant that, tragically for Derbyshire, she could not walk her dog. Chronic pain, which is defined as lasting or recurring for more than three months, is a silent epidemic that is thought to affect more than 20 million people in Britain. “Chronic pain by definition is any pain that has lasted six weeks or longer,” says Dr Houda Ounnas, GP. “Though in reality, by the time patients present to doctors and by the time it is diagnosed as chronic pain, the patient has probably endured it for longer.”. It is notoriously hard to treat. “Until more recently, people with chronic or persistent pain have been kept in a cycle of painkillers, some physiotherapy, then stronger painkillers. However, clinicians are starting to realise that a medical model with a reliance on medication is ineffective for people with persistent or chronic pain,” says Dr Sue Peacock, consultant health psychologist. Recently The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (Nice) updated its guidelines to advise sufferers of chronic pain that it has no known cause to use so-called natural therapies before painkillers such as ibuprofen and paracetamol. “Medication is simply not enough in the case of chronic pain. Which natural method works for which patient, is a question worth answering with a personalised plan,” Dr Ounnas says. “I tell all my patients that there are several options. The only things that is not an option, is being in pain all the time.”

  • Prepping Your Meals in Advance Can Be a Pain, But It Can Help Cut the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

    A new study suggests eating too many meals out could have a surprising impact on your health.

  • Covid antibody levels fall in over-70s despite vaccine rollout as experts question data

    The number of older people with coronavirus antibodies has fallen despite the ongoing vaccine rollout, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), leading experts to question whether the data could now be trusted. On Wednesday, new figures from the ONS antibody swab survey showed that 54.9 per cent of people in private households in England were likely to have tested positive for Covid antibodies in the week to March 28 – largely unchanged since the middle of March. During those two weeks, nearly seven million more people in the UK had their first dose of vaccine and millions of older people received a second jab which should have boosted immunity further. Yet the new figures show that levels of antibodies have dropped by nearly 10 per cent in the over-70s during the period. The presence of antibodies suggests someone has had the virus in the past or has been vaccinated and is now protected, at least to some degree, against it. The ONS said it was possible that antibody levels in some people are now too low to be detected by the tests but still high enough to grant a level of protection.

  • Underwater tango: Spanish dancer freedives

    "Sometimes, art is doing something simply because we know it will be beautiful," Soleil wrote on his Vimeo account. "During these 3 minutes, I would like the viewer to be transported far away from daily routine, into a mesmerizing dreamlike world," Soleil added.The movie was made by trained freedivers and every scene was shot ten metres below the surface, with no air assistance.Soleil says the dancer and cameraman freedived 120 times to complete the film.

  • Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months on

    The vaccine maker, which will be updating investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up of its original late-stage study of the vaccine showed that vaccine efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates. The company has also started testing new versions of the vaccine that target a concerning new variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa and is known as B.1.351.

  • Neanderthal kids were just as obnoxious as human children

    Neanderthals don't exist anymore, and while there is a lot of debate over how they died out and what role our species of human ancestors might have played in their demise, as we learn more and more about how they lived, we're realizing that they were a lot like us. A new research paper published in Scientific Reports reveals the discovery and study of fossilized footprints found in southern Spain that are believed to have been created by Neanderthal children. And what were these Neanderthal children doing at the time these footprints were placed? Playing on the shore, being kids. The paper has to make a lot of assumptions, which is the nature of the beast when you're trying to read into behaviors using nothing but leftover footprints from 100,000 years ago. Still, the researchers seem to have a pretty good handle on what they think the young Neanderthals were up to, and it sounds a whole lot like what modern kids do at any given opportunity: hang out, goof around, and act like the kids they are. As LiveScience reports, the fossilized footprints were found at a National Park in mid-2020. The prints were hidden among fossilized animal trails carved into the ground by deer and wild boar. This led to scientists missing the hominid footprints entirely. The team behind this new paper eventually studied the sight and discovered that there were Neanderthal footprints hidden among the wild animal prints, two months after the tracks were first observed. The wide range of sizes of the footprints suggests the existence of a social group integrated by individuals of different age classes but dominated, however, by non-adult individuals. The footprints, which are outside the flooded area are oriented perpendicular to the shoreline. These 87 footprints reinforce the ecological scenario of Neandertal groups established in coastal areas. Picking footprints out of 100,000-year-old Earth can be a challenge, but by measuring the various parts of each print the researchers were able to identify the ages of the individuals. Neanderthals were a lot like ancient humans of our species, but there were some key differences in their sizes, including larger heads (and brains), and shorter legs. Feet are one area where the two species matched up well, so it's somewhat easier to guess the ages of the individuals that left the prints. What's probably most interesting about this discovery is the fact that while the area has prints from Neanderthals of various ages, it's clear that it was a place where a lot of the kids hung out. Just like modern children that tend to form friend groups, it looks like these Neanderthal kids had a little clique of their own. What they were doing, besides just hanging out, remains a mystery, but if they were in their teens we might be able to find fossilized cigarette buts and Mt. Dew bottles nearby.