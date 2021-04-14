If you’ve had COVID, your first vaccine dose may cause worse side effects. Here’s why

Katie Camero
·4 min read

It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as the nation’s first coronavirus shot — side effects after COVID-19 vaccination are normal and a sign your body is building a defense against the disease.

The reaction makes sense, experts say, given your body is exposed to a portion of a shiny new germ never before seen in humans. But how does the side effect experience compare for those who already had COVID-19?

Early studies and countless personal stories show previous infection with the coronavirus may open the floodgates for more intense reactions to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as opposed to the second, which the majority say causes stronger side effects.

Although it seems like an unfair price to pay after already having dealt with an infection, intense reactions after one shot are a minor inconvenience that research shows offers more protective antibodies compared to those with no COVID-19 history.

And they shouldn’t last more than three days. COVID-19, on the other hand, can last weeks and even months for some.

That’s because the first vaccine dose — or single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — works as a booster to the lessons already learned from natural infection, which may carry with it inflammatory responses such as fevers, chills, headaches and muscle aches.

For some, reactions to the vaccine were on par or worse than their bout with COVID-19.

After receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Mike Christensen of Georgia told WSB-TV he woke up with a headache and fever that lasted about 24 hours.

“The highest my fever got was 102.4. And the highest fever I had when I actually had COVID was 100.5,” Christensen said. “So it was a higher fever. It felt like I had COVID again.”

Dr. Susan Malinowski, an ophthalmologist in Michigan who had COVID-19 in March, told The New York Times she was “miserable in bed” for two days after she got her first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“I had fevers. I had chills. I had night sweats. I had pain everywhere in my body,” Malinowski said. “I was actually more ill after the vaccine than I was with Covid.”

A small, non-peer reviewed study posted in February found that among 231 people who were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna shot, those who had been previously infected with the coronavirus (83) experienced side effects such as fatigue, headache, chills and fever “with a significantly higher frequency” after their first shot than those with no infection history.

The researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai New York said these more intense reactions were similar to those usually felt after second doses.

“The immune system, when you have COVID, creates antibodies. Those antibodies are there to help fight infection. So, when you get the COVID jab, you’re introducing viral particles back into an immune system that already recognizes COVID,” Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, the critical care medical director at CHI St. Alexius in North Dakota who was not involved in the study, told KFYR. “So, your body’s just doing what it wants to do naturally — and that’s fight the infection.”

Other research has shown that people with COVID-19 histories also produce more antibodies after their first shot compared to people without a prior infection.

One study found that a group of 59 health care workers in Maryland with a previous coronavirus infection had higher levels of antibodies after a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine than those without a history of infection.

A separate study in London found that health care workers who did not previously have COVID-19 gained “comparable” levels of antibodies after their first dose of the Pfizer shot to those in recovered COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated.

And among those with a previous infection, their antibody levels jumped more than 140-fold after one dose.

Another non-peer reviewed paper posted in February found that one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot increased the amount of antibodies in the blood of people who previously had COVID-19 1,000-fold against the original coronavirus stain, the one from South Africa and even the coronavirus that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003.

But everyone’s immune systems are different. So, just because someone experiences intense side effects after their first vaccine dose does not suggest they already had COVID-19. And no side effects after either dose does not mean the vaccine isn’t working.

“It’s really just kind of a reflection of how unique each of our systems are, what other immunities we have,” Dr. Mark Loafman, chair of family and community medicine for Cook County Health in Illinois, told NBC 5. “Each of our immune systems is a mosaic composite of all that we’ve been through and all that we have and all we’ve recently been dealing with.”

“Our individual response varies,” Loafman said, but everybody experiences an “appropriate immune response” for their own body.

Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

Got the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine? Here’s what to do — and what you should know

How soon — and how long — could you feel side effects of COVID vaccines? What to know

Recommended Stories

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?

    U.S. regulators have recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as they investigate rare blood clotting in six women, including one who died. J&J also said it was delaying the rollout of its vaccine in Europe. The move comes after Europe's drug regulator said it had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in some adults who had received the shot.

  • Moderna says vaccines are over 90% effective 6 months after second shot

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective against the coronavirus approximately six months after the second dose is administered, according to preliminary data published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Why it matters: Details about the Moderna vaccine's long-term effectiveness come after the FDA recommended earlier Tuesday that the U.S. pause its use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, citing six cases of a rare blood clot disorder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House quickly put out a statement saying the Biden administration has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans after the FDA's recommendation.What they found: Antibody activity lasted six months after the second Moderna dose, per the company's ongoing study. Moderna is also studying immune responses beyond the six-month mark as well as whether booster shots are effective against variants.What they're saying: “We are looking forward to having the clinical data from our variant-specific booster candidates, as well as clinical data from the Phase 2/3 study of our COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Suspects arrested in murder of long-missing California college student Kristin Smart

    Police arrested a longtime suspect on Tuesday for the murder of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old college freshman who went missing from her California university 25 years ago, but said her body had not yet been found. Smart was last seen walking to her dormitory on the campus of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Los Angeles, in 1996. Paul Flores, a classmate of Smart and long the main suspect in her disappearance, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of San Pedro and charged with murder, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told an afternoon news conference.

  • This conservative changed his mind on universal health care. Kansas can lead the fix

    Let’s be clear about one thing first of all: The American health care system is not the free market at work.

  • New data shows Moderna's vaccine remains highly protective 6 months after shots

    Moderna just released data showing its COVID-19 vaccine was still highly effective six months after administration.

  • Anthony Fauci Has Worn Out His Welcome

    More than a year ago, Americans welcomed Anthony Fauci into their homes as a sober scientist who was helping them make sense of a deadly new virus. But he has worn out that welcome. It’s true that Fauci has enjoyed an illustrious career, advising every president since Ronald Reagan and winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. There’s much to admire in his overall leadership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has a serious job that’s not supposed to involve being a media spokesman so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he ever turns down any media requests. As he’s maintained a media schedule worthy of a serious presidential candidate or an actor in a new major studio release, Fauci has gradually stopped standing apart from the contentious debate about the pandemic, lockdowns, restrictions, precautions, and what is safe and what is risky. Instead, he has become part of the acrimony, offering murky and sometimes contradictory recommendations. This goes well beyond his initially discouraging the use of masks in January and February 2020, like most U.S. public health officials, or his mid-March 2020 reassurance: “The guidelines are a 15-day trial guideline to be reconsidering. It isn’t that these guidelines are now going to be in effect until July.” Fauci doesn’t write or establish the quarantine policies being enforced by cities and states; he can only advise other people in and out of government. But his voice carries a lot of weight, and, more or less willingly, he has become the face of America’s quarantine policies. Frustratingly, his perspective always seem to be that the right time to open up is another six weeks from now, no matter how low caseloads get or how much the national vaccination program accelerates. And it’s hard to shake the sense that Fauci makes recommendations based on how he thinks people will react. Fauci admitted in December that he had changed his assessments about herd immunity, based on what he thought the public could handle hearing. In the pandemic’s early days, Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did, but Fauci gradually boosted it to 85 percent. In an interview with the New York Times’ Donald McNeil Jr., Fauci “acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.” At the beginning of March, Fauci forcefully criticized the state of Texas for ending its statewide mask mandate, declaring, “It’s risky and could set us back to a place that’s even worse than where we are now . . . and lead to additional surges.” And yet, Texas has seen its caseload continue to decline. When asked about the lack of an increase in that state, he answered, “You know, there are a lot of things that go into that. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.” Earlier this month, after GOP lawmakers asked Fauci about the risk of outbreaks in migrant detention facilities, he said, “I have nothing to do with the border. . . . Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Except Fauci has weighed in on travel restrictions and border closures plenty of times in the past year. It’s self-evidently obvious that having lots of migrants of all ages cramped into detention facilities is a formula for a rapid spread of the virus. Fauci just didn’t want to criticize the Biden administration, so he dodged the question. But perhaps most frustrating is Fauci’s recent comments suggesting that getting vaccinated doesn’t alter the risk of catching COVID-19 much and can’t justify changes in behavior. Fauci said that even though he’s vaccinated, he still won’t eat indoors at a restaurant, go to a movie theater, or “go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks.” He said he still won’t be traveling, either. Vaccinated people are protected against serious health problems from COVID-19 and we’ve known for a month that vaccinated people, if infected, shed dramatically less virus — perhaps 75 percent to 90 percent. If results like that don’t make going to a restaurant or movie theater safe, what will? If getting vaccinated doesn’t allow you to return to something like normality, what’s the point? We can overlook the Hollywood-style poolside photo shoot, or his unmasking while watching a baseball game. But Fauci has turned into the perpetually pessimistic, overcautious, position-shifting, administration-pleasing face of the pandemic recovery. At this point, he’d do himself a favor by sitting out the next opportunity to appear on a TV show or podcast and focus on his day job.

  • We asked experts what they make of the J&J vaccine pause

    These are Insider's biggest healthcare stories for April 14.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Turkey to host Afghan peace talks later this month

    The United Nations, Turkey and Qatar announced Tuesday that a high-level conference between Afghanistan’s warring sides will take place in Istanbul later this month. The meeting is aimed at accelerating peace negotiations and achieving a political settlement to decades of conflict. The three co-conveners said they are “committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.”

  • Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun

    An aggressive Israeli settlement spree during the Trump era pushed deeper than ever into the occupied West Bank — territory the Palestinians seek for a state — with over 9,000 homes built and thousands more in the pipeline, an AP investigation showed. If left unchallenged by the Biden administration, the construction boom could make fading hopes for an internationally backed two-state solution — Palestine alongside Israel — even more elusive. Satellite images and data obtained by The Associated Press document for the first time the full impact of the policies of then-President Donald Trump, who abandoned decades-long U.S. opposition to the settlements and proposed a Mideast plan that would have allowed Israel to keep them all — even those deep inside the West Bank.

  • Fauci says pause on J&J COVID-19 shot should not prompt vaccine hesitancy

    Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, following reports it can cause blood clotting, should boost confidence in the vaccines' safety. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that U.S. regulators' quick response to the clotting reports should give Americans more confidence, not less, that any shots they receive will be safe.

  • Fully vaccinated travelers can travel at low risk to themselves, but they may still be able to spread the virus to others

    Fully vaccinated travelers should still wear masks and observe social distancing while traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

  • Haiti prime minister resigns amid spike in killings and kidnappings

    Joseph Jouthe’s departure comes as Caribbean country also prepares for constitutional referendum and general election

  • The famous Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally on sale for Sephora Beauty Insiders

    The iconic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is discounted by up to 20% as part of the Sephora Spring Savings Event—find the details here.

  • These Fort Worth mayoral candidates say voter restriction laws are bad for business

    Texas should avoid voting laws that may hurt businesses, candidates for Fort Worth mayor said Wednesday in a forum, though some wanted to have a more hands-on approach to advocating for voting laws.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Kim Potter, the white police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday has been charged with manslaughter. A GoFundMe campaign for a memorial fund for Mr Wright has raised over half a million dollars towards covering funeral and providing support for his family. Minneapolis faced its third night of civil unrest on Tuesday after the killing, which occurred in the suburb of Brooklyn Center.Tensions are already high amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last May.

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.