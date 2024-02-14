‘I’ve lost 53pc on this fund. Do I give up or buy more?’

As she looks to revamp her portfolio, Imogen Tew wants to know whether the investment case for China is over

Telegraph Money’s new Millennial Investor Imogen Tew, 28, has a baby on the way and hopes to buy a bigger house. After years of neglecting her portfolio, she needs help to become a better investor. Can you offer her any words of wisdom?

When I first became interested in investing, China was seen as a “must have”. The poster child for emerging markets, it was the fastest-growing economy in the world with plenty of innovation and a giant pool of increasingly middle-class consumers.

Once I could invest my own money, it seemed a no-brainer and I put a small sum into the Baillie Gifford China fund.

So far, not so good. Since July 2021 the fund has lost 53pc and, as I look to revamp my portfolio, I need to decide whether to twist or stick: is the investment case over for China or would I be selling at the bottom of the market?

The turning point was in late 2020 and early 2021, according to Henry Ince, an analyst at the investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

In a high-profile case in November 2020, Chinese regulators scrapped approval for the flotation of Ant Financial, which was on track to be the most valuable fintech business in the world. A wider crackdown on Chinese tech companies followed and markets were spooked about state interference.

More recently, the state banned children from playing video games for more than an hour on certain days and looked likely to clamp down further on the amount of money gamers could spend.

The uncertainty wiped billions from the valuations of large gaming companies. Tencent, the largest holding in my Baillie Gifford fund, has lost 64pc since its share price peaked. Alibaba, another Chinese tech giant, has been fined by the country’s anti-monopoly regulator.

“There is a feeling that companies have been targeted if seen to be doing too well,” says Ince. “The markets fear that state interference will cap growth.”

There was another blow to investors last year. When lockdowns ended in January, the market anticipated a great reopening in which domestic consumers would splash the trillions of dollars saved during the pandemic. But it never really happened.

There are also the continuing problems with China’s property sector, where the markets fear a “Lehman moment” if heavily indebted developers default. There is also the uncertainty of China’s geopolitical situation, especially in a US election year.

Clearly, a “starter for 10” of China’s problems does not make easy reading for anyone with skin in the game.

But it’s not all bad news. Some argue that the case for China remains intact, despite the hurdles, and that Chinese stocks still offer a phenomenal growth opportunity – one that I don’t want to miss out on.

There’s no getting away from the fact that China is the second-largest economy in the world and is forecast to be the largest by 2040 or 2050. Its economy grew by 5.2pc last year while G7 countries flatlined.

It’s also very cheap. Mark Preskett, an analyst at Morningstar, the investment data company, says investors are able to “pick up companies with similar profit margins to big US tech firms for fractions of the multiples [of profits]”.

While I can’t capitalise on this directly (unless I increase my stake in China), it’s a great opportunity for fund managers to make me some money, as long as they are right about China’s growth prospects.

And there is plenty to convince me that they might be. Ben Durrant from the Baillie Gifford China team tells me that 40pc of the global stocks forecast to grow by 20pc a year over the next three years are Chinese.

He pointed to PDD, which owns the shopping platform Temu. It didn’t exist in 2015 but now has more than 900m users and grew by 94pc last quarter. There are also CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, and Zhejiang Sanhua, which makes precision engineering components used in automation equipment and now works with Tesla.

Overall, it’s a tricky call to make. Readers seem to be in the same boat: a poll in my last column found that just over half of you (52pc) thought I should sell, while 35pc advised me to “hold and hope” and 13pc thought I should be adding more.

Experts seem equally torn. Ince says some fund managers wouldn’t invest in China at all, while others have doubled their position because companies they liked had become cheaper. Preskett backs China as a solid call, but stresses that it’s important not to bet the farm; you might want 2pc-3pc exposure in a diversified portfolio, he says.

My standalone China fund is around 1pc of mine, but I am also exposed through my JP Morgan Emerging Markets Income fund (25pc of which is in China) and my global tracker funds, so I’m probably about right.

For now I’m staying put. There are plenty of headwinds, but the world’s second-largest economy just feels too big to ignore.

What should Imogen do? Take part in the poll or comment below

