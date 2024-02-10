‘We’ve lost both engines’: Audio records moment before deadly I-75 jet crash

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released audio recorded the moments before a business jet crashed into two vehicles on I-75 Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet crashed onto the highway near Naples at about 3:15 p.m., hitting two vehicles in the southbound lanes.

In the audio, the pilot of the plane communicated with an air traffic controller about the situation. Due to the nature of the situation, we are not publishing the audio, but it went as follows.

“Lost both engines, emergency,” the pilot said. “Making an emergency landing.”

The air traffic controller then said the plane was cleared to land, but the plane was already falling.

“We’re clear to land. but we’re not going to make the runway,” the pilot said. “We’ve lost both engines.”

Officials said two people of the five people on the jet were killed in the crash. The conditions of the remaining three are not yet known.

“Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with those impacted by Friday’s tragic events.” the Naples Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck that was hit by the lane suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The three other people in the second vehicle, an SUV, survived unscathed.

