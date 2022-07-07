‘We’ve only just got started’: Hawkish Putin says war has barely begun in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Trevelyan
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
(AP)
(AP)

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had barely got started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield.

In an ultra-hawkish speech to parliamentary leaders more than four months into the war, Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on.

“Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try,” he said.

“We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but it seems that everything is heading towards this.”

Russia accuses the West of waging a proxy war against it by hammering its economy with sanctions and stepping up the supply of advanced weapons to Ukraine.

But while boasting that Russia was just getting into its stride, Putin also referred to the possibility of negotiations.

“Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” he added. “At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

It was the first reference to diplomacy in many weeks after repeated statements from Moscow that negotiations with Kyiv had totally broken down.

Since invading Ukraine on 24 February, Russian forces have captured large swathes of the country, including completing the seizure of the eastern region of Luhansk last Sunday.

But Russia’s progress has been far slower than many analysts predicted, and Russian forces were beaten back in initial attempts to take the capital, Kyiv, and second city, Kharkiv.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in London Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says US-UK ties ‘remain strong’ amid some relief over Johnson exit

    White House appeared frustrated by Johnson’s chaotic leadership on Brexit but US president did find supportive ally on Ukraine

  • EXPLAINER: Is Griner's guilty plea a step toward freedom?

    When Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession in a Russian court, hopes rose that her months of detention could soon be over, either through a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap or a pardon from President Vladimir Putin. Griner, a standout for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. Griner's admission makes a conviction certain, but that may not come quickly.

  • Ukraine news – live: Punishing Russia could ‘threaten humanity,’ says Putin’s predecessor

    Taking action against one of the biggest nuclear powers would be ‘absurd’, says former Kremlin chief

  • Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G-20 talks in Bali

    Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. The United States and its allies have sought to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin in as many ways as possible, including by threatening a boycott of the G-20′s Bali summit in November unless Putin is removed from the forum.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Putin challenges West to defeat Russia on the battlefield

    Don’t make decisions without me, Zelensky orders general Russia rages over French leak of Putin’s ‘ice hockey’ phone call China ‘cushioning itself from sanctions’ ahead of threatened Taiwan invasion Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Australia floods: Unfounded cloud seeding claims spread online

    False suggestions that Sydney floods were linked to weather manipulation reach thousands online.

  • Invaders introduce third "mayor" in Severodonetsk

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 7 JULY, 2022, 09:30 Mykola Morhunov, who was the mayor of Brianka in Viktor Yanukovych's day, became a protege of the invaders in the occupied Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian politicians lined up to celebrate the downfall of Boris Johnson on Thursday, casting the British leader as a "stupid clown" who had finally got his just reward for arming Ukraine against Russia. Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign who won a resounding electoral victory in 2019 before leading the United Kingdom out of the European Union, announced he was quitting on Thursday after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers over a series of scandals. The Kremlin said it didn't like Johnson either.

  • Reactions in London as Johnson resigns

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned Thursday, acknowledging that it was "clearly the will" of his party that he should go. (July 7)

  • Calls for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention grow

    Thursday marks 140 days since the Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star was detained after Russian police said they found vape cartridges in her luggage containing hashish oil.

  • Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

    Until last week when he swore in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, his successor on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer had a rigorous, intellectually challenging job with the highest of stakes. As a retired justice, Breyer can maintain an office at the Supreme Court if he wants to and also gets a clerk to help him. One example: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the court's first female justice, in retirement founded a group that teaches students civics through computer games.

  • Has Chelsea gotten 'proper return' for Pulisic?

    Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze if Christian Pulisic should leave Chelsea, discuss why it's risky ahead of the World Cup and explore potential landing spots.

  • One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another. The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct. The messiest of prime ministers did not leave cleanly.

  • Watch: Ukraine drops home-made bomb directly into Russian tank hatch

    Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian tank by dropping a hand grenade from a drone through its hatch.

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to Russian drugs charge amid efforts to bring her back to U.S.

    Basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court Thursday, leaving her facing the prospect of up to 10 years in prison

  • Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Prepare to Make ‘The Ultimate Comeback’ in ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Trailer — Film News in Brief

    Regina Hall stars in “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” as Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who stands by her man, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), as the couple weathers a scandal that has driven away their congregation, which once numbered in the tens of thousands. “This is going […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's new CEO bets big that the company won't go under

    Bed Bath & Beyond's interim CEO is betting big — with her own money — that she can save the struggling retailer from going out of business.

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges during appearance in Russian court, per report

    Brittney Griner's guilty plea on drug charges on second day of her trial in Russia is unlikely to change much, according to a Russian legal expert.

  • Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'

    Referring to a letter that U.S. President Joe Biden intends to send to Griner according to NBC news, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that "hype" around the case does not help, and that "this kind of correspondence does not help". The United States and Russia swapped prisoners in late April when Moscow released former U.S. marine Trevor Reed from a Russian prison and, in return, Washington freed Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been jailed on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

  • “The End of Roe Is Terrifying for Queer Couples”

    Elizabeth Barajas-Román looks back on her 27-year relationship and what’s really at stake if the Supreme Court takes aim at marriage equality next.