‘I’ve Put Her Through so Much’: Snoop Dogg Explains Why His Wife Is the Perfect Steward of His Career and Legacy

Snoop Dogg has no plans to retire from music, but when that day does come he knows exactly who will oversee his life’s work.

The former Death Row Records rapper says when it comes to entrusting someone with his legacy no one is better equipped than his wife of more than two decades, Shante Broadus. “That’s my backbone, that’s my heart and my soul, that’s the one that I love the most, that I trust the most,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper told GQ in a December feature story discussing his 30-year career in hip-hop.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus. (Photo: @bosslady_ent/Instagram)

The couple share three children — sons Corde and Cordell, and daughter Cori Broadus — as well as three grandchildren. Together they have weathered countless storms from label shakeups, West and East Coast rapper beefs, Snoop’s early ’90s murder case, the birth of Snoop’s fourth child from a relationship outside of their marriage and a public separation that came after more than 15 years together. The fact that Shante remains by the rapper’s side today is not lost on him.

“I put her through so much s—t being with me, holding on with me, all the bulls—t I put her through,” he said. With his new career venture as Def Jam Records executive creative consultant, Snoop decided to bring his wife into the fold with his business dealings by making her his manager.

His decision was two-fold. For starters, the Long Beach, California, native said he was able to trust Shante’s guidance, and secondly he wanted to ensure his business deals and legacy would exist well after he himself is long gone.

“She remained rock solid the whole way through, so that’s how you repay people for being solid and being loyal. You cut them into it, and now it’s theirs.” Shante, who is also the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment, shared that her priority is to “strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.” As part of her duties, she will oversee West Coast rap legend’s future business partnerships and help manage his youth football league.

Story continues

For Snoop, merging the two worlds of personal and professional makes sense.

“That’s our problem as Black men sometimes: We get so caught up in our business that we forget to let our spouse in the business. Then when something happens to us, in comes some man or some company taking it from this lady who has no understanding of business and how to hold on.

“But in the other world, they teach their whole family this s—t. Everybody knows the business, in case something happens to one member of the family. I’m teaching my sons, my daughter, and my wife the business.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Start Putting Some Respect on Our Name’: Snoop Dogg Is Fed Up With the Differences In Career Longevity Between Veteran Rappers and Rock Stars

‘Let’s Get It’: Nearly 90 Percent of Grads From 50 Cent’s Recently Launched G Unity Entrepreneurs Business Lab Have Secured Jobs

“I Ain’t Got S**t For You Leak The Photos”| Adrien Broner Fights Purported Extortion Attempt On Twitter