ERCOT defends power outages amid Texas winter storm, says system was near collapse

Eleanor Dearman
·5 min read

Representatives from the Energy Reliability Council of Texas shed some light Wednesday on why millions were left in the dark last week.

As a winter storm covered much of the state, ERCOT — the nonprofit that manages the state’s power grid — ordered controlled outages to prevent a statewide blackout.

But what were supposed to be rolling outages spanned hours and days for some Texans.

In the board’s first meeting since the outages, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness began his presentation by acknowledging the devastation, including loss of life.

“What ERCOT wants to do today, what ERCOT wants to do with the legislative hearings tomorrow and going forward, is provide explanation, not excuses,” Magness said.

He described record-setting temperatures that forced out nearly half of electricity generation — 48.6% — at the highest point. Oncor, which serves much of the state and North Texas, was responsible for more than a third of the ordered electricity shed.

Ahead of the storm, Magness said ERCOT was aware there could be 11,100 megawatts of forced outages due to gas restrictions. ERCOT also recognized there could be losses in wind generation as a result of ice. Accommodations were made to bolster staffing, including waiving COVID-19 restrictions so more people could work on sites, Magness said.

Calls were held with transmission operators and rules waived to aid power generation, he said, later noting that steps were also taken to get information out to the public about the extreme weather.

By the afternoon of Feb. 14, the storm was blowing in and, at 7:06 p.m., ERCOT saw a new winter peak for demand.

“More electricity was used on the ERCOT system on a winter’s day than had ever been used in history,” Magness said.

Supply outpaced demand. By 12:15 a.m. emergency operations were enacted and at 1:20 a.m. rotating outages were instituted.

But the situation continued to deteriorate. At one point, the state was minutes away from a potential blackout.

“If we have a blackout in the system, the system is out for an indeterminate amount of time, and it’s extraordinarily difficult to bring back,” Magness said, adding the board may have been having a conversation Wednesday focused on restoring power had that happened.

Texans to ERCOT: ‘This is unacceptable’

The board received written comments from 32 people ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, many of whom criticized ERCOT’s response to the winter storm and posed questions about its operations.

One man said his family was without power for three days — something he said was ‘unacceptable’ and preventable. He and others wanted the board to come up with solutions to equip generators for future winters. Some questioned why more wasn’t done to warn people and asked that Texans not be responsible for costs incurred because of the storm.

“Never again should the public be warned to prepare for rolling blackouts, and then experience 60+ hours of a constant blackout,” said Aundie Dickinson of Jones County, near Abilene.

Dickinson lamented the water shortages and how people went to great lengths to stay warm.

Magness acknowledged that communication with the board fell short.

“I feel that the issue with ERCOT’s concerns with regards to this event should have been more broadly communicated at our Feb. 9 board meeting and that the concerns with regard to the upcoming weather event should have been communicated more specifically,” said board member Jacqueline Sargent, expressing frustration.

Magness apologized that the subject wasn’t covered more in depth and said the communication was more focused on those operating power generators.

Board members resign, Texas Legislature prepares for probe

ERCOT has received widespread criticism, prompting investigations by the Texas Legislature. Gov. Greg Abbott and the Public Utility Commission have also been scrutinized in recent days. Abbott appoints the PUC commissioners.

Representatives from ERCOT and industry officials are set to testify before state lawmakers Thursday, as the elected officials begin their investigation into the outages and craft responsive laws.

Abbott has made ERCOT reform and the winterization of generators a priority for consideration. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Tuesday also announced that ERCOT reform and “power grid stability” are at the top of his to-do list, after the state budget.

One of the sharpest rebukes of ERCOT’s board has centered on several members who reside out of state. The members — Chair Sally Talberg, Vice Chair Peter Cramton and board members Terry Bulger, Raymond Hepper and Vanessa Anesetti-Para — participated in their final board meeting Wednesday after announcing their resignations on Tuesday.

Talberg lives in Michigan and has served on the Michigan Public Service Commission. Crampton lives in California and works as a professor of economics. They were elected to their leadership roles on Feb. 9.

“We’re here today because we felt it was important to be part of the process to begin to evaluate what happened,” Talberg said at the meeting’s start.

It’s imperative to find solutions to the obstacles faced last week, said Sargent, who is also the general manager of Austin Energy.

“People in Texas should not have to endure such hardship — or anywhere for that matter — in 2021,” she said. “And so, we’ve really got to roll up our sleeves and solve this problem.”

But an industry-wide commitment will be needed, Magness said.

“It affects everybody on the system, and it affects, most importantly, the people that we serve,” Magness said. “And they were not well served for those days when the outages could not move.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor vows to fix state's electric grid

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday promised to overhaul the state’s electric power grid after rolling blackouts left residents without heat, power or water in a deadly winter storm last week."For those of you still hurting, I want you to know the state is using every possible resource to fix this problem. Many of you are angry and you have a right to be. I'm angry too. At a time when essential services were needed the most, the system broke.”The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, distributes power to nearly 90 percent of the state’s population.It’s faced sharp criticism for failing to preparefor severe cold when power outages caused billions of dollars of damage and left dozens dead.In Wednesday's broadcast address, Abbott blamed ERCOT.“Before the storm hit, ERCOT repeatedly assured the state and the public that ERCOT was prepared. Those assurances turned out to be false… ERCOT must be overhauled.”He added state officials are working on proposals to add more power to the electric grid.Six ERCOT directors have resigned and a board nominee declined a seat in the wake of last week's crisis.

  • 4 ERCOT board members to resign amid backlash over Texas storm

    The board members cited concerns of "out of state leadership," as three live in other states, and one lives in another country.

  • Bank of America emphasizes diversity, employee wellness in annual financial filing

    Bank of America Corp added new sections to its annual filing that show the growing importance of non-financial topics within the firm. For the first time, the bank created subheadings for "Diversity and Inclusion," "Fair and Equitable Compensation" and "Health and Wellness" under the business overview section. The inclusion of these topics in a place of prominence in the filing formalizes shifting priorities among executives and investors.

  • Disney, NFL have a gap of more than $1 billion per year in their initial positions

    As the NFL works toward extending all TV deals for another 10 years, the network with which the league must do the must work is ESPN. Disney, the parent company of ESPN and ABC, has balked at the NFL’s demands. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL initially asked for $3.5 billion [more]

  • ERCOT faces class-action lawsuit, resignations in wake of Texas power outages

    Texas’ embattled power grid operator is facing lawsuits and resignations after more than 4 million customers lost electricity last week during a deadly winter storm. Morgan & Morgan, a Florida-based national law firm with over 700 attorneys, filed a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), alleging that the nonprofit corporation "utterly failed" to plan for the cold weather despite multiple warnings, leading to the collapse of its electrical network and resulting in widespread blackouts. "Despite receiving multiple unambiguous warnings, ERCOT’s alleged failure to ensure reliable generating capacity during anticipated conditions forced many of its customers to endure dangerous freezing temperatures for long periods of time," attorneys Mike Morgan and Rene Rocha said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Top Texas power officials to quit after millions endure freezing temperatures when grid failed

    ‘Our hearts go out to all Texans who had to go without electricity, heat and water’

  • The Biebers Sold Their Beverly Hills Home for $7.9 Million ... and Took None of the Furniture

    The Biebers bounced after just two years.

  • Millions of Texans Are Facing Another 'Massive Disaster' After Deep Freeze: A Water Crisis

    Rachel LaGrone Mello, of Lott, Texas, tells PEOPLE many communities are in "big trouble"

  • Inside Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ “Plans for Their Future” After PDA-Packed Beach Day

    Despite their shocking breakup, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have been soaking up the sun in Florida. A source told E! News how the reunited stars are now planning for "their future together."

  • Kyrsten Sinema Wears 'Dangerous Creature' Sweater to Preside Over Senate — and Mitt Romney Reacts

    "You're breaking the Internet," Mitt Romney told the Arizona senator in regards to her now-viral statement top

  • Why Is the Pope Going to Iraq Just as COVID and Rocket Attacks Are Surging?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyROME—Like people in the rest of the world, Pope Francis is clearly going a little stir-crazy staying cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The globetrotting pontiff has been grounded since November 2019 when he visited Thailand and Japan. But if all goes to plan, Francis will hit the road again on March 5 with a four-day, six-city visit to Iraq, which has seen a spate in violence with three attacks on the U.S.-led coalition in the course of a week and a surge in coronavirus cases that sent the country into a strict two-week lockdown. The Iraq Health Ministry said the new wave is “being driven by religious activities—including Friday prayers and visits to shrines —and large crowds in markets, restaurants, malls and parks, where greetings with handshakes and kisses are the norm.”Approximately 10,000 unvaccinated people are expected to gather together to attend a papal mass at the Franso Hariri stadium in Erbil.Al Tahira #Church in #Baghdida or #Qaraqush being ready to welcome the #Pope. This church was burned and destroyed by #ISIS pic.twitter.com/vkMRHpoc46— Sangar Khaleel (@SangarKhaleel) February 23, 2021 The Vatican has taken extraordinary precautions to protect the papal entourage, offering everyone traveling with him, including the Vatican press corps, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The religious ceremony in Erbil will be held in a 50,000-seat venue only filled to 20 percent capacity but since Iraq isn’t expected to start its COVID-19 vaccine rollout until the first 3 million doses arrive in late February, it can be assumed that almost no one in the crowds will have been inoculated. The Vatican has not said whether negative COVID tests are required to attend any events.The greatest threat to the pope may be the spike in violence in Baghdad, where he will land next Friday. Katyusha rockets landed inside the high-security Green Zone near the American embassy on Monday—the third time in a week. And on Feb. 15, another attack against the U.S.-led coalition forces near Erbil’s airport killed a civilian contractor and injured others.But Iraqi Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda, who is working with Vatican secret service authorities ahead of the visit, says the anti-COVID measures in place might also keep the pope safe from attacks, since no one can enter areas where he is holding events without proper identification and assigned seating. This is designed to help with contact tracing in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. “God forbid any case would emerge,” he told the National Catholic Reporter. “We would know exactly where this person was and we could inform those around him or her that there was a case.”Adrian Hyzler, chief medical officer for the international health, travel, and security company Healix International, told The Daily Beast that plans for the official stadium event fall in line with the rest of Europe and the U.S. in their approach to large attendance gatherings, including mask mandates and social distancing, so that could be relatively well-controlled. “However, we have all seen the huge crowds that follow papal visits,” he said. “And my greater concern would be for the uncontrolled masses of people that may gather around airports, the cathedral and the route.”Hyzler fears those throngs of people lining the streets to try to catch a glimpse of the pope “may well ignore any advice to promote physical distancing and masking.” But he says testing in Iraq is being performed at a reasonable rate, though three times lower than in Italy, which has an aggressive rapid and molecular testing program in place that makes it easy for anyone to get tested.Francis could use his global stage to promote vaccines, which the pope has called a “moral obligation” to put an end to the pandemic. The Vatican has also said that any employees refusing a vaccine are subject to dismissal. “The other important factors to consider are the hope and optimism that such a visit will engender as well as the potential for Pope Francis to promote the COVID vaccination campaign as a positive way to end the pandemic,” Hyzler says. “This could have a hugely beneficial effect on encouraging uptake of the vaccines when they are widely available to the Iraqi people.”The pontiff himself said recently that he was aware of the risks. In an interview with the Catholic News Service in early February, he said he hoped many Iraqis would watch from home on television. “They will see that the pope is there in their country,” he said when asked why he was going on such a trip during a pandemic. “I am the pastor of people who are suffering.”The Vatican has said they reserve the right to cancel the trip if things become too dangerous, but plans are moving forward in Iraq. Murals and posters are already up at many of the venues where he will be, according to posts popping up on social media. Joshua McElwee, Vatican correspondent and international news editor for the National Catholic Reporter, has had his vaccination ahead of the trip. He says bearing witness to the pope getting back on the road is an exciting opportunity. “I’m also very glad we will have an opportunity again to ask him some questions in the traditional press conference on the ride home,” he told The Daily Beast. The first question might just be: Was it worth it?Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A 3rd stimulus check could be coming. Here’s what Americans did with the others

    For millions of Americans like 27-year-old Edvonte Copeland, stimulus checks from the federal government have provided a financial lifeline. A special education assistant and assistant athletic director at a high school in Minneapolis, Copeland’s work became unpredictable as the pandemic forced classrooms to go virtual. When the most recent $600 check arrived in the mail, Copeland immediately used it to help pay his bills.

  • USPS selects Oshkosh Defense to build greener mail truck

    The United States Post Office said Tuesday that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. Oshkosh Defense, a division of Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp., will assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of the new Next Generation Delivery Vehicles at its existing U.S. manufacturing facilities. USPS described the deal as the first part of a multibillion-dollar 10-year effort to replace its delivery vehicle fleet.

  • Scotland's vaccine rollout suggests delaying the 2nd COVID-19 shot is a bad idea

    "I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," the vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit told Insider.

  • Emilio Estevez Says Disney’s NHL Expansion Mighty Ducks Put ‘Added Pressure’ on ‘D2’ Plot

    In “The Mighty Ducks,” reluctant youth-hockey coach Gordon Bombay’s (Emilio Estevez) local Minnesota team went from worst to first. By 1994’s “D2: The Mighty Ducks,” the squad was literally the best in the world, winning the Junior Goodwill Games for the good ol’ U.S. of A. TheWrap asked Estevez and screenwriter Steve Brill if that humongous plot leap, which of course saw the team benefit from a few non-Minnesota ringers, painted the franchise into an impossible corner for future projects. “We did sort of max out on [‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’], but we just have to keep building these teams up and knocking them down,” Brill told us. “That’s the underdog story.” Also Read: 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Trailer: Lauren Graham Starts a Hockey Team (Video) Brill also really wanted to reiterate how much the outsiders helped the squad win its international competition. Of course, most of those kids were pretty limited to one skill themselves — and those didn’t all translate to the ice. (And Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine’s Julie “The Cat” Gaffney didn’t even really get to play.) “There also was the added pressure of Disney starting their own team called The Mighty Ducks, which we all had to sort of embrace and incorporate into the experience of [‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’],” Estevez added. The NHL’s Mighty Ducks joined the league in 1993, the year between the first and second movies’ releases. Also Read: 'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Arrested on Intoxication Charge There was a “D3” movie and then some lesser-known “Mighty Ducks” projects that did not get (or deserve) theatrical releases. In 1996’s “D3: The Mighty Ducks,” many of the original Ducks head to a prep school, where as freshmen they set out to challenge the varsity team. On Friday, March 26, Disney+ is launching new series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.” Estevez’s Bombay is back in this one, and Brill is an executive producer on the show. Here’s the “Game Changers” logline: After failing to make the cut to join the now powerhouse Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, 12-year-old Evan’s mother (Lauren Graham) encourages him to form a new team of underdogs with help from Gordon Bombay, the Ducks’ original coach. Read original story Emilio Estevez Says Disney’s NHL Expansion Mighty Ducks Put ‘Added Pressure’ on ‘D2’ Plot At TheWrap

  • Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

    Explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia's royal palace in the kingdom's capital last month were launched from inside Iraq, a senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official said. Speaking to The Associated Press this week, the militia official said three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq and crashed into the royal complex in Riyadh on Jan. 23, exacerbating regional tensions. Attacks on the Saudi capital have been sporadic amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • AP PHOTOS: Migrants evade Libyan coast guard to reach Europe

    The February storm is unforgiving, violently shaking the humanitarian rescuers’ vessel as they try to revive a faulty engine and save African migrants drifting in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya on unseaworthy boats. Not only must they brave 70 kph (43 mph) winds and 4-meter (13-foot) waves, but also win the race against the Libyan coast guard, which has been trained and equipped by Europe to keep migrants away from its shores. In recent days, the Libyans had already thwarted eight rescue attempts by the Open Arms, a Spanish NGO vessel, harassing and threatening its crew in the international waters of the central Mediterranean where 160 people have died so far this year.

  • NASA Hid an Inspiring Message on the Parachute of the Mars Rover Perseverance

    Here's how a computer science student and his father cracked the secret code

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • South Dakota seeks to remove attorney general involved in deadly crash

    South Dakota's top lawman could be removed after officials say he fatally hit a man with his car.