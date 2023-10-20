I’ve seen evil inflicted on the innocent with no remorse. Vilest killers must be killed.

Ray Grogan is the Marion County prosecuting attorney.

As usual, state legislators returned from summer break and were greeted by special interest groups pushing for new laws.

But there’s something new this year.

One group won’t be clamoring for a new law, they’ll be asking to scratch one off the books: the statute that allows the most dangerous murderers in our state to be executed for their vile crimes.

And if these special interests get their way, we’ll all be less safe.

In most cases, sending a killer to prison for life might be enough to keep our community safe.

But for those who inflict the most heinous cruelty — like murdering a child, assassinating a police officer, or raping and slaying an elderly woman— paying with their life is the only just result and the best way to ensure others won’t be endangered.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: Former governor, attorneys general: Ohio death penalty broken, costly and unjust. It must be repealed.

Thomas Suddes: 'Ironclad conservative,' other Republican may be why barbaric relic ends in Ohio

A few critics, like the Catholic Church, attack capital punishment from a principled position. Yet far too many of those who want to repeal the death penalty have little empathy for families of murder victims, instead offering sympathy to the killer.

One Ohio lawmaker, Rep. Adam Miller, alleges that we “continue to waste millions and millions of taxpayer dollars on a failed system that has never, never proven to keep us safe.”

Here’s what he misses: a killer executed will never kill again, in or out of prison.

Some argue over whether capital punishment creates a general deterrence, but the specific deterrence of executing that very rare individual willing to commit aggravated murder will stop that person from killing anyone on either side of the prison walls.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has also criticized the system, claiming, it, “produces churn, waste, and endless lawsuits and nothing else.” He’s correct. But it’s not the penalty that needs to change – it’s the way cases are handled in the appeals process.

Victims' families tortured

Beginning three decades ago, Ohio attorneys general have published an annual report that shows how long some judges allow appeals to sit undecided.

Dozens of cases have been pending for years – some for more than two decades – in both federal and state courts. Through the waiting, the families of the murder victims are left to languish, and wonder, as death sentences go unfulfilled.

Mother: My son was tortured, kidnapped and murdered. Abortion, death penalty easy answer

As a prosecutor, I’ve seen evil inflicted on the innocent and lives taken without remorse.

In one of the saddest cases I prosecuted, a father whose teenage daughter was raped and murdered waited 14 years to see her killer executed and then – after an appeals court ordered a new trial on an issue that had nothing to do with innocence – the girl’s grieving father decided, with me, to not pursue the death penalty at the new trial.

He simply couldn’t bear another dozen or more years of appeals.

Of course, every death sentence deserves serious appeals.

None of us – particularly prosecutors – wants to see an innocent man executed. But reports show that many, if not most of the appeals taken over and over again for the same case aren’t even what public defenders call “actual innocence” claims – they are complaints about how a judge handled the original trial or other less substantive concerns that were previously addressed and dismissed by other judges.

Process must be made faster and more responsive to victims.

It's been more than five years since Ohio executed a killer. And, while there are currently 122 people on Ohio’s Death Row, it’s unlikely that any of them will be put to death any time soon.

In 2019, Governor Mike DeWine stopped executions in the state, citing a lack of lethal injection drugs. Companies that make the compound fear lawsuits, even though such actions would be frivolous.

We need to make the system faster and more responsive to victims.

Ohio law already mandates that any death penalty sentence be automatically reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court. If legislators were really concerned about the process and the expense of it, then they should require execution dates to be set within one year after the Supreme Court’s review. And we can use alternative methods to carry out the sentence.

Reform is possible

For example, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association – with my support – suggests using nitrogen hypoxia, instead of injecting the individual with the lethal drug concoction that has been the source of the backlog.

What the solution cannot be, is to abolish the death penalty. It protects the community from further deadly violence in a way a life sentence simply can’t.

More: Gov. Mike DeWine: Lethal injection no longer execution option in Ohio

I invite lawmakers to come to my office to meet with family members whose lives have been forever changed because of the murder of their loved one. Perhaps then they’d understand the need of these families for the closure that comes from seeing the justice they were promised on sentencing day.

Our society stands safer not with the death penalty abolished, but, rather, reshaped, and rigorously upheld to meet the demands of true justice.

Ray Grogan is the Marion County prosecuting attorney.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why the Ohio's death penalty should be fixed not repealed