'We’ve shared plenty of facts': Pompeo, Lavrov clash over election meddling before Trump meeting

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clashed publicly with Russia's top diplomat Tuesday over nuclear arms control, the war in Ukraine and Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The contentious joint appearance between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov came after the two men met behind closed doors for three hours at the State Department.

Pompeo said he told Lavrov that Russia's election interference was "unacceptable" and the United States is prepared to respond if it happens again in 2020.

Lavrov called the accusations "baseless" and pressed Pompeo to release diplomatic cables from 2016 and 2017 that he claimed would clear Russia of such suspicions.

"Let's publish this cross-channel correspondence, so it would all become very clear," Lavrov said. "This administration refused to do so."

"We think we’ve shared plenty of facts," Pompeo shot back, when asked by a Russian reporter about the unpublished cables. "We don’t think there’s any mistake about what really transpired there."

Pompeo said he pressed Lavrov on the case of Paul Whelan, a Michigan man who has held in a notorious Moscow prison for more than a year on charges of espionage. Whelan and his family dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

Pompeo said winning the release of Whelan and other American citizens held abroad is one of President Donald Trump’s “highest priorities.”

Whelan has said he is ill and not receiving proper medical attention in detention. Lavrov asserted that Whelan might be faking health problems as a “tactic” by his lawyers to make him look like a “martyr.”

“Our doctors examined him regularly,” Lavrov said. Lavrov said the Russians offered to operate on Whelan when he complained of a hernia, but he refused. Lavrov said Whelan threatened the penitentiary officers guarding him.

The testy diplomatic exchange unfolded an hour before Lavrov was to meet at the White House with Trump.

The last time Trump met with Lavrov, he faced questions about his 2016 campaign's ties to Moscow and a political furor over his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

This time, Trump is bracing for his all-but-certain impeachment by the House of Representatives over another election interference allegation.

Lavrov arrived at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, and the two men are likely to discuss a host of thorny issues, from arms control to Russia's expanded footprint in Syria.

The controversial meeting could easily veer off-script, given the pressure-cooker atmosphere in Washington and Trump's proclivity to ad-lib in Oval Office meetings. The tete-a-tete comes a few hours after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump.

Democrats in Congress slammed Trump's decision to meet with Lavrov, which comes amid allegations that Trump adopted Russian propaganda in claiming that Ukraine, not Moscow, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump’s effort to push Ukraine’s president to investigate that allegation is a central element of the charges leveled against him Tuesday by House Democrats.

"Trump, Lavrov and Pompeo are meeting in private this afternoon," tweeted Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "What conspiracy are they cooking up today?"

Trump's first meeting with Lavrov unfolded May 10, 2017, the day after he ousted Comey. That decision sparked the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During their joint conference before the White House meeting, Pompeo and Lavrov also tangled over arms control.

The Russians want the Trump administration to renegotiate a landmark treaty designed to reduce Russian and American nuclear bombs and warheads, among other weapons. It expires in 2021.