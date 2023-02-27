‘I’ve been shot;’ Man hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue around 2:22 p.m., dispatchers from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirm to News Center 7.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

Neighbors say they could see him laying in the road, according to our news crew on the scene.

“I’ve been shot,” the man told dispatchers in 911 audio calls obtained by News Center 7. “I was just walking. I have no clue who it was.”

Another man on scene applied pressure to the victim’s gunshot wound until officers and medics arrived.

“Did you see anything?” Dispatchers asked him.

“No, I just heard yelling,” he replied.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Photo from: Jared Hall/Staff

