‘I’ve been shot in the throat:’ Video shows Jacksonville officer fall to the ground after being hit

Newly released body camera video shows a Jacksonville officer falling to the ground after being shot during a confrontation with a suspicious driver outside Baptist Medical Center South on April 18.

The shooting led to the death of suspect Jeffrey Alan Martin, 38, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in its latest Critical Incident Briefing. Officers say Martin held a gun out the window and then fired at officers, shattering a patrol car’s window.

During the confrontation, Martin hit two patrol cars with his car. Five officers surrounded the car and one officer approached.

Martin fired, hitting that officer in the facial area.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot,” the officer can be heard saying. “I’ve been shot in the throat!”

JSO said crime scene detectives searched Martin’s Chevy Impala and found his 9 mm under his leg.

Police also found four spent casings inside the Impala. When searching the trunk, officers AK-47 with three fully loaded magazines, JSO said.

The release of the video is the sixth one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” released since Sheriff T.K. Waters took office in November. The agency has said the briefings are part of Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

