I’ve spent 45 years with a narcissist husband – will I ever get him to change?

Bryony Gordon is a bestselling author, columnist, podcast host, mental health campaigner and now the Telegraph’s Anxiety Aunt. Bryony is also the founder of peer support group Mental Health Mates.

Dear Bryony,

I have been married to a narcissist for 45 years. It was only about 12 years ago that I could put a name to his behaviour by doing research online: silent treatment, mind games, stonewalling, the works. It was shocking to read about this pattern and recognise it in my husband. He is charming to outsiders but very manipulative at home. But he is 70 now, and as he gets older he is gradually losing admirers and is no longer the centre of attention as he was when he was younger and more successful.

I have stopped playing the victim and blaming myself. My question is: is this a mental disease? And if the answer is yes, will a narcissist change, even if not for anybody other than himself?

Bryony says:

You ask if narcissism is a mental disease. I find it a really interesting question, because while you say you no longer blame yourself for your husband’s behaviour, that doesn’t mean you have stopped excusing it. Does giving him a label allow you to justify the manipulative and abusive behaviour you have endured at his hands for almost five decades? Is it easier to indulge in the fantasy that a diagnosis might prompt him to change, rather than accept that this man you have given your life to has treated you in such an appalling way? You deserve better than this, and I hope that deep down you know that.

First, I’m going to answer your question. Yes, Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) absolutely is a mental illness, and a very serious one at that. People who suffer from it tend to have an over-inflated sense of self-importance coupled with a lack of empathy, and a great need for attention. Some researchers believe that those who suffer from NPD may have a lower ability than others to acknowledge their issues, which is why so few people are actually diagnosed with it in real life.

People with NPD use those close to them to further their own needs; they must always have a source of ‘narcissistic supply’, and when it runs out, or they sense it is threatened, they tend to experience ‘narcissistic collapse’ – put simply, a sort of breakdown that can be characterised by rage, gaslighting and the silent treatment. It sounds as if your husband is experiencing these episodes more as he gets older and the spotlight turns away from him.

Only a trained professional can diagnose your husband with NPD, but even if he doesn’t have a full-blown personality disorder, it sounds to me as if he’s never been particularly nice to you. And to put it bluntly, I’m more interested in your wellbeing than I am in his. I am worried that 12 years after identifying that you are being gaslit, stonewalled and manipulated, you are still with him, because it suggests that you are too frightened to leave.

'I would highly recommend finding a therapist to talk to about these issues,' says Bryony Gordon - Fiordaliso/Moment RF

It must be unbelievably painful for you to have to live like this; my heart breaks for how dreadful the last 45 years of your life have been. Forty-five years! That is a very, very long time to have had a relationship with someone who treats you with no respect. I cannot imagine how hard it has been to have spent decades caught between these two very contrasting lives – the public one, where your husband is fawned over and admired, and the private one, where he abuses you.

You say that you have stopped playing the victim, but you are a victim, and I think it is really important to acknowledge that. You have spent the worst part of five decades being gaslit by your husband, and I would step back and look at how normal it has become to gaslight yourself as a result of that. I think that you are perfectly within your rights to feel aggrieved by how he has treated you. I wonder, have you tried to stand your ground or show him how upsetting his behaviour is, only for him to accuse you of ‘playing the victim’? Honestly, my blood boils on your behalf.

Here’s something I want to tell you: people with narcissistic tendencies tend to prey on empaths, as well as those who already have low self-esteem. They may not consciously do it, but they do it all the same. This isn’t a criticism of you, more an acknowledgment of how much you have put up with. Years of being in a relationship like this will grind you down to almost nothing, and make it really, really hard to leave. He may have isolated you from friends and family, and made you feel reliant on him. But you have had the strength to write this message, and I hope you know that actually, it sounds as if you would thrive without him.

Please remember this: it is not your responsibility to save your husband from himself. Your only duty is to your own mental health, which has clearly suffered enough over the last few decades. Instead of suggesting your husband gets help, I’m going to suggest that you get the help you so richly deserve, to rebuild your life after years of ill-treatment.

There are many, many support groups for people who have experienced narcissistic abuse: the Echo Society is a not-for-profit organisation that provides support and counselling to people such as yourself, via their website, while you can also get in touch with Refuge, who provide a 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 (it’s freephone, so won’t appear on your bill).

I would highly recommend reading How to Leave a Narcissist… For Good by Dr Sarah Davies, and finding a therapist to talk to about these issues. You can go to the British Association for Counsellors and Psychotherapists and search for professionals who specialise in recovery from narcissistic abuse.

Finally, I would like to say that I admire your attempts to understand this condition. However, it’s really important that in your quest to feel compassion for your husband, you don’t forget to have compassion for yourself.

