What To Do If You’ve Been Unemployed for More Than a Year: 5 Ways To Get Your Career Back on Track

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Despite all the headlines about how today’s tight labor market has employers handing over CEO pay packages to any applicant with a pulse, it’s not quite that easy — especially if you’re just now climbing back onto the horse after a year or more out of the game. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about where to begin after a long spell on the sidelines of the labor force, don’t worry — GOBankingRates asked the experts to point you in the right direction.

Read: These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021
Find Out: 22 Tips for Landing a Job During the Health Crisis

A Year Is a Long Time — Get Your Head in the Right Place First

Long periods out of work can be discouraging, demoralizing and depressing — not exactly a good mental space to be in when trying to impress potential employers.

“It’s easy to feel down if you’ve been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic, but it’s important to avoid losing confidence,” said Jaime Berghout, director of communications at Atrium Staffing. “Being out of work can bring about negative feelings, which means maintaining a healthy perspective may require a concerted effort to look forward. No matter how great or small, keep planning and preparing for the work ahead. By setting short- and long-term goals, the personal and professional achievements you want to reach can help create the structure needed to realize progress and promote a positive mindset.”

Discover: 25 Tried-and-True Jobs That Will Last Through Any Recession

Maintaining a positive mindset requires you to harvest wins wherever you can find them.

“Rather than focusing on the reasoning behind any professional pause, take pride in your new accomplishments and lean on your notable objectives and outcomes to overcome the perceived gaps in your work experience,” said Berghout. “By emphasizing your advancements on your resume and during your conversations, your story is one of professional development, not career setbacks.”

Address Your Resume Gap Honestly

Hiring managers are, of course, going to ask about a long absence from the workforce. The last thing you want to do is try to conceal it or downplay it.

“To overcome pandemic-related work gaps, you must maintain honesty when addressing it in interviews,” said David Bitton, co-founder and CMO of DoorLoop. “Make an effort to address the gap as soon as possible and to be truthful when questioned.”

But that doesn’t mean you can’t turn a negative into a positive.

“Always focus on your unique strengths and the value you’d add as an employee,” said Jon Hill, CEO and chairman of The Energists, an executive search and recruiting firm in the energy industry. “This is true when you’re discussing your employment break, too. Rather than framing it as a negative or being apologetic about the gap in interviews, consider what new skills or experiences you’ve gained during that time that will make you more effective at your job, and focus on those as strengths when the question comes up.”

Did You Know?: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

But Don’t Dwell on It

The elephant in the room has to be acknowledged, but it shouldn’t become the star of the show.

“Don’t over-explain your resume gap,” said Hill. “This is a common mistake for those returning to the workforce and is particularly not necessary in the current moment. Hiring managers are well aware of what’s been happening over the past 18 months, and even those who would normally see a gap as a red flag — and not all of them do — will understand this was a situation outside your control. You can explain further if you’re asked about the gap in the interview, but otherwise, you can acknowledge it with a single sentence in the cover letter and don’t need to make a point of it in the resume.”

Bitton concurs.

“Most companies are well aware of how difficult the pandemic was for almost everyone, so they are more sympathetic to why there may be a pause in your employment as a result,” he said.

Related: 16 Real People Share How They Knew It Was Time To Pursue a New Dream

Make Finding a Job Your Full-Time Job

If you’re really ready to re-enter the workforce, don’t dabble — work hard at finding work.

“My best advice here is to treat your search like it’s a job,” said Hill. “One of the hardest parts of returning after a gap is breaking that inertia of being unemployed. It can be jarring to return to a working schedule, and imposing a schedule on yourself that puts you back in that frame of mind can be very helpful as you’re making this transition. This will also help to avoid feelings of hopelessness and frustration. If you’re putting in the work consistently, it will yield results, even if it takes a bit longer than you’d hoped.”

Tips: Top Resume Mistakes That Hold Job-Seekers Back

Focus On the Fundamentals

Whether you’ve been out of work for a year or a week, the same basics always apply. Brush up on your job-hunt fundamentals with this checklist courtesy of Odalys Simmons, a virtual job connection team member with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida:

  • Research the company: Job seekers should research the companies and positions that they are applying to and tailor their resumes with keywords from the job description. Researching the company and position in depth also helps the candidate prepare for interviews and answering challenging questions. This level of preparedness allows the employer to see candidates in the position and provides a better chance of a job offer.

  • Illustrate transferrable skills: If making a career change, evaluating transferrable skills (similar skills used in previous jobs) is an important step. These skills can be illustrated on a resume and emphasized during interviews.

  • Focus on your talents: It’s important to avoid expressing any resentfulness towards a former employer, especially how layoffs were handled. Focusing on the talent that they bring to a company and their accomplishments in their previous role is always best.

  • Update skills: Staying current in their career field and updating their skills gives job seekers an advantage in being selected for interviews and job offers. This also helps build the confidence to get out there and look for opportunities that would not have been considered in the past.

  • Network: Staying in touch and tapping into their network is a solid strategy for job seekers to find and connect to new career opportunities.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What To Do If You’ve Been Unemployed for More Than a Year: 5 Ways To Get Your Career Back on Track

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Treasury Issues 6-Month Progress Report Largely Showing Positive Economic Impact

    It has been six months since the implementation of the historic American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill that gave relief to millions of people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The Treasury...

  • How to Give a Monetary Gift and Minimize Taxes

    Whether you’re giving money as a gift to an organization, individual or family, it’s important to know the ins and outs of the process. It might seem straightforward, but there are a number of things to consider before you give … Continue reading → The post How to Give a Monetary Gift and Minimize Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Consumers sitting on massive "war chest" of savings as COVID relief ends

    Economists expect the pace of economic growth to cool off now that government transfer payments like stimulus checks and emergency unemployment benefits are in the rearview mirror. But evidence suggests that the U.S. consumer is sitting on a lot of financial firepower that could be a key driver of growth in the quarters to come.Why it matters: U.S. consumer spending is massive, representing about 70% of GDP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • 8.5 Million Tax Refunds Have Yet to Be Sent – What To Do If You Haven’t Received Yours

    Some taxpayers have been waiting months upon months for their tax refunds. The IRS announced earlier in September that the agency is dealing with a backlog of roughly 8.5 million individual...

  • Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murder By L.A. Jury; ‘The Jinx’ Subject Faces Up To 25 Years Behind Bars

    Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir on trial for the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday by a Los Angeles jury. Durst, whose appearance in HBO’s six-part documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst reignited interest in the case, […]

  • AOC Calls For an Extension of Enhanced Unemployment Benefits

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.-D) has called for the unemployment programs introduced under the March 2020 CARES Act to be extended through January 2022. AOC told viewers during a virtual town...

  • 5 Bulk Food Items You Need To Be Buying at Costco This Fall

    With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...

  • Employers are spying on Americans at home with ‘tattleware’. It’s time to track them instead

    Delivery drivers and warehouse workers are already monitored relentlessly. Now white-collar employees are getting a taste of surveillance capitalism ‘Studies on work-from-home programs tend to show that people are actually more productive, but employers are still terrified that their time is being wasted. Little concern, of course, is displayed when employers waste their employees’ time.’ Photograph: Alamy The corporate handwringing started at almost the same time as the lockdown orders: “But if

  • Only 30% of Americans Have Achieved This Huge Retirement Milestone. Have You?

    Retirement savings statistics usually highlight how badly people are doing at preparing for their future, but one stat in Transamerica's latest retirement survey bucks this trend: Approximately 30% of households have saved $250,000 or more for retirement already. Most of us can fortunately count upon Social Security to help us with some of our retirement costs so we don't have to rely solely upon our personal savings. Most people will need $1 million or more to retire comfortably, but the only way to know what you'll need is to put together a retirement plan that takes your health and lifestyle into account.

  • How Much You Need To Earn To Rank in the Top 10% of Your State

    What's clear is that both the median income and the salary earned by the top 10% in each state can vary considerably.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It's triggering major change.

    Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren't. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and d

  • If You've Purchased Chicken in the Past Decade, You May Be Eligible for a Settlement

    Six major chicken producers have agreed to a $181 million payout over alleged price-fixing.

  • 20 Companies With the Happiest Employees

    It's an unfortunate truth that most people spend the lion's share of their waking hours at their jobs. Or at least, that's an unfortunate truth of most of us. Some others, though, are lucky enough to...

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • The Downside of Delaying RMDs

    With the SECURE Act 2.0, Congress is contemplating raising the age for required minimum distributions. However, don't assume you would benefit from this change if the legislation is passed.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...