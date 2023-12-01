‘We’ve waited for 35 years,’ says dad of St. Paul homicide victim as $10K award announced in cold case

It’s been 35 years since Cheryl Prokop was killed in her St. Paul residence and now an anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward.

The 4-year-old daughter of Prokop, 23, found her body and went to the apartment’s caretaker to report her death.

“We’ve waited for 35 years to understand why Cheryl was killed and who did it,” said her father, Dick Prokop, in a Friday statement. “Nothing can bring her back, but maybe this reward will help lead to some answers. If you know what happened, please report what you know.”

The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who killed Prokop.

Someone entered her residence at Vista Village Townhomes on Kansas Street on St. Paul’s West Side and strangled her overnight on Dec. 2, 1988. Later that morning, Prokop’s daughter found her body.

“Despite decades of forensic and investigative efforts, available evidence has not led us to the person or persons responsible for Cheryl’s death,” said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. “But we’re continuing to work this case and are hopeful the reward will result in new information.”

Anyone with information can contact the BCA at 877-996-6222, bca.tips@state.mn.us, or through the BCA’s “See It, Say It, Send It” tip app. Information can be provided anonymously.

“We as a department never forget victims and their families who are left behind seeking answers,” St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in a statement. “We will continue to seek those answers and are committed to providing closure for families and bringing every offender to justice.”

