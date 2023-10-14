Vecchiarelli's 97-yard pick six highlights Marist's 6 takeaways in 30-16 win over San Diego

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods scored two first half touchdowns and Nick Vecchiarelli had a 97-yard interception return early in the second half and Marist beat San Diego 30-16 on Saturday, the Red Foxes' first win over the Toreros in 16 tries.

Woods scored on a 19-yard run and hauled in Brock Bagozzi’s second TD pass for a 15-yard score to help the Red Foxes (3-3, 3-1 Pioneer Football League) take a 21-7 halftime lead.

A partially blocked punt set the Toreros up near midfield for their first possession of the second half and they quickly got inside the Marist 10. But when Grant Sergent tried to dump a pass over the middle while under duress, Vecchiarelli snagged it at the 3. His momentum took him to the right sideline and after avoiding tacklers near midfield he angled back to the left sideline and just made it to the goal line before being tackled from behind.

San Diego (1-5, 1-2) then picked up a field goal and Sergent threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Smith but the next two possessions resulted in a safety and another interception, the Toreros' sixth turnover.

Vecchiarelli had an interception and a fumble recover to help Marist win despite getting just 182 total yards, almost 200 less than the Toreros.

San Diego's winning streak in the series dated back to 2003 with the first four wins coming before Marist joined the league.

