Vecna Technologies Awarded Cerner Integration Contract Expansion

Cerner Integration Contract Enhances Bi-Directional Interface Between Cerner and Vecna Platforms

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecna Technologies, Inc. announced today a major expansion to its Cerner integration contract in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The scope of Vecna's contract now includes expanded system integration with the VA's new electronic health record system, Cerner Millennium. Vecna's contract also calls for deployment and "go-live" support services at the VA's Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA. Cerner and Vecna engineering teams are working together to implement a bi-directional interface based on the "Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources" (FHIR) industry-standard protocol.

"We are honored to be supporting the VA on this important modernization program, and excited to see our involvement grow," said Deborah Theobald, CEO Vecna Technologies. "This latest contract expansion reflects the confidence that the VA and Cerner have in the Vecna team and our technology."

Vecna provides the only patient check-in and queuing system that fully integrates with the VA's new Cerner EHR.

Ms. Theobald adds, "Our customers in the Department of Defense (DoD) are also in the process of rolling out the Cerner EHR system. So, we are in an excellent position to support DoD medical treatment facilities with our technology as they transition from CHCS/AHLTA to Cerner."

About Vecna Technologies

Vecna provides innovative healthcare technology to acute and ambulatory health systems delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline the critical time from scheduling an appointment to receiving care. Vecna's platform gives patients and providers the tools to streamline check-in while reducing costs and improving revenue cycle management. Vecna's ability to deliver automation through integration into existing patient portals allows healthcare systems to modernize and standardize check-in activities for staff and patients ensuring a consistent and efficient experience.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vecna-technologies-awarded-cerner-integration-contract-expansion-301043815.html

SOURCE Vecna Technologies