Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.015

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.015 per share on the 1st of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Vector Capital's stock price has increased by 46% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Vector Capital's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Vector Capital's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to fall by 3.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 50%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Vector Capital Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Vector Capital has seen earnings per share falling at 3.1% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Vector Capital's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Vector Capital is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Vector Capital that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

