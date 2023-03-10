Vector Group's (NYSE:VGR) Dividend Will Be $0.20

Vector Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:VGR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 30th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 6.4%, which is around the industry average.

Vector Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment made up 79% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 12.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 66% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Vector Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Vector Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Vector Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Vector Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. Is Vector Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

