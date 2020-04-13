Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vectrus:

0.13 = US$53m ÷ (US$636m - US$242m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Vectrus has an ROCE of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Vectrus

Does Vectrus Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Vectrus's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Aerospace & Defense industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Vectrus compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vectrus's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:VEC Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Vectrus.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Vectrus's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vectrus has total assets of US$636m and current liabilities of US$242m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Vectrus has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Vectrus's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Vectrus looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.