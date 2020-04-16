The Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Share Price Is Down 43% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

This month, we saw the Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) up an impressive 48%. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 43% in that half decade.

Check out our latest analysis for Vectura Group

Because Vectura Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Vectura Group grew its revenue at 22% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 11%, each year, in that time. You could say that the market has been harsh, given the top line growth. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

LSE:VEC Income Statement April 16th 2020 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Vectura Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Vectura Group's TSR, at -39% is higher than its share price return of -43%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Vectura Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9.3% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Vectura Group you should be aware of.

We will like Vectura Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.