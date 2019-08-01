Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2317) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2317) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vedan International (Holdings):

0.072 = US$22m ÷ (US$368m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Vedan International (Holdings) has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Is Vedan International (Holdings)'s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Vedan International (Holdings)'s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Food industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Vedan International (Holdings) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

The image below shows how Vedan International (Holdings)'s ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Vedan International (Holdings) has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Vedan International (Holdings)'s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vedan International (Holdings) has total liabilities of US$60m and total assets of US$368m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.