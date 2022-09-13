Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in India's Gujarat for chip project

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai
Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra
·1 min read

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion (1.54 trillion rupees) under a pact signed on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and electricity from Gujarat.

They plan to build separate units for semiconductor and display production near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said the venture would create more than 100,000 jobs, and the state was prepared to extend any support to the project, which it won in a close race with India's richest state, Maharashtra.

Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project as it looks to diversify into chip manufacturing.

Foxconn said in a statement that the state's infrastructure and the government's active support "increases confidence in setting up a semiconductor factory".

The Indian government has said it will expand incentives beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as it aims to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.

Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant location in India after international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Vedanta and Foxconn sign agreement with Indian state for $20 billion semiconductor unit

    Indian oil-to-metals giant Vedanta and global manufacturing giant Foxconn have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian state of Gujarat to set up a $20 billion semiconductor unit in the coastal state that is home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said Tuesday. Foxconn will bring technical expertise to the venture whereas Vedanta, which has a background in mining, will finance the project, top officials said. The state of Gujarat will offer subsidies on capital expenditure and electricity to the project.

  • Vedanta picks Modi's home state for $20 billion India semiconductor foray -sources

    Vedanta Ltd has selected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat for its semiconductor project, two sources told Reuters, the first major step in its $20 billion joint venture with Taiwan's Foxconn. Vedanta obtained financial and non-financial subsidies including on capital expenditure and cheap electricity from Gujarat to build the semiconductor plants, the first source with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Bitcoin's Health May Hinge on a Legal Feud in Norway

    Some developers say a lawsuit from pseudonymous bitcoiner Hodlonaut against Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, is vital to the cryptocurrency’s growth.

  • Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures

    The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the second half the year and is expected to hurt revenue. "Labour shortages at our East Coast bottler in the U.S. have impacted our ramp up," Fevertree said. The company said it was working with suppliers to secure its glass requirements for 2023.

  • China Stocks Are Primed for Risk Rally to Morgan Stanley Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity traders in China are rapidly positioning for a rally in the onshore market, according to Morgan Stanley’s quantitative strategy team, which recommends clients prepare to “ride the wave.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityGoldman

  • Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey? New rules for workers released

    An employer can't fire someone just on a failed test for marijuana. But other new rules set limits on what workers can and can't do in New Jersey.

  • Luxury brands drop Chinese star held for hiring sex workers

    Global brands including Prada and Remy Martin have cut ties with Chinese superstar Li Yifeng, after the actor was detained for soliciting sex workers.

  • UN members are considering action against China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, report says

    The UN Human Rights Council members are deciding how, or if, they should respond to a report on human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China.

  • 'Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Talks 100th Episode

    On the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, Freddie Highmore tells TheWrap about what's to come in the upcoming season of "The Good Doctor."

  • China’s ponzi-like property market is eroding faith in the state

    Its meltdown could scarcely come at a worse time for Xi Jinping

  • Soft Landing for India Means Fast, If Not Fastest, Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank, which last month vowed to do “whatever it takes” to fight inflation, is expected to refocus efforts toward its own version of a soft landing where it tackles price gains while trying to ensure growth remains among the world’s fastest.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian

  • Some Fans See Disrespect In Jimmy Kimmel's Stunt During Quinta Brunson's Emmy Speech

    Many Twitter users complained that the comedian cheated the “Abbott Elementary” creator out of her big moment when he couldn’t quit a previous bit.

  • Marketmind: Inflated hopes?

    Traders in Asia hit pause on four days of selling dollars and buying stocks as focus turns on U.S. inflation figures set for release at 1230 GMT. Today's data will frame the Fed's policy meeting next week and set the tone for weeks to come. Consumers' inflation expectations are falling, Monday's New York Fed survey showed, and markets are hoping for another signal that the inflation peak is firmly in the rear-view mirror.

  • An uncomfortable coexistence? BMW PGA offers glimpse into still murky future

    The convergence at last week’s BMW PGA proved to be a sort of seminal moment in the growing divide between the game’s established tours and LIV Golf.

  • Bill Gates says rich countries are tackling hunger in Africa all wrong

    After the Ukraine war scrambled trade networks for wheat and other key food commodities, the US and some other rich countries stepped up their food aid donations to countries in Africa and elsewhere hit hardest by skyrocketing prices. That should be a good news story. But to Bill Gates, it’s the latest example of how backward the approach to tackling global hunger has become.

  • Serena Williams Leads the Runway at Anna Wintour’s ‘Vogue World’ Party

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyVogue WorldOn Monday night, Vogue staged its inaugural live editorial fashion show Vogue World: New York, an eclectic mashup of expected supermodel strutting, pop performance and bursts of dance routines and street drumming—led by a stunning Serena Williams in shimmering, custom Balenciaga. Set live at bustling Fulton Street in downtown Manhattan and available to be watched by at-home viewers via livestream, the show, in trying to harnes

  • Intel Lowers Target for Mobileye, Aiming for $30 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is scaling back expectations for its Mobileye initial public offering in the face of a broader stock slump and could delay the share sale until next year if conditions don’t improve, people familiar with the process said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian

  • Republican Co-Chair Spouts Blatant Homophobia Against Pete Buttigieg

    Meshawn Maddock took to Twitter with her distaste of the United States Secretary of Transportation.

  • China's Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role

    President Xi Jinping is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote China's strategic ambitions at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing's more assertive foreign policy.

  • Dog's Reaction to Human Sister Going Off to College Makes Us Tear Up

    The pup already misses her so much.