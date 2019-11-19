Vedanta Limited Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

A week ago, Vedanta Limited (NSE:VEDL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than analysts had forecast, at ₹220b, while EPS were ₹5.80 beating analyst models by 115%. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NSEI:VEDL Past and Future Earnings, November 19th 2019 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 15 analysts covering Vedanta, is for revenues of ₹858.5b in 2020, which would reflect a small 4.5% reduction in Vedanta's sales over the past 12 months. Earnings per share are forecast to shrink 9.2% to ₹18.88 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of ₹906.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹20.95 in 2020. Analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the ₹176 price target, showing that analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on the stock's intrinsic value. The consensus price target just an average of individual analyst targets, so - considering that the price target changed, it would be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Vedanta analyst has a price target of ₹238 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at ₹135. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way to assess these estimates is by comparing them to past performance, and seeing whether analysts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the market. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 4.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same market are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Vedanta's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest highlight of the new consensus is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Vedanta. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at ₹176, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vedanta. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits.